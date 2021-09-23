As the world as a whole became richer (and therefore including more protein in their diet, such as farm-grown chickens, cows and pigs), the demand for and price of animal feed shot through the roof.
You may have noticed that, on your own farm, prices for livestock feed have increased more than 20% just this year, Bloomberg says.
Effect of the Pandemic
COVID-19 did dent the demand for animal feed somewhat as the food service and hospitality industries around the world crawled to a halt in response to travel restrictions and lockdowns around the globe. However, as more countries open, the demand is growing on animal feed crops such as wheat, corn and soybeans. Record prices for livestock for the food market are driving up the demand for both food animals and their feed.
The cumulative effect? Higher prices for meat and for livestock food, even as food supply chains struggle to stabilize in the wake of the pandemic.
Pricing Trends
The last time feed prices were this high were after a U.S. drought in 2012, Bloomberg says, during which time meat prices also skyrocketed. Bloomberg says that grain crops that drive livestock feed markets are pinched both by the pandemic and to bad weather worldwide cutting down on world harvests. In Brazil, feed costs drove up the cost of raising chickens by nearly 40%. This may cut smaller producers, who can’t afford to weather the slim margins, out of the market entirely, Bloomberg analysts warn.
Hay and Forage
Prices of hay and alfalfa continue to climb in the U.S. Alfalfa spiked another $5 per ton in June, the USDA said, the seventh consecutive month alfalfa posted a month-over-month gain. Other hay is also climbing in price, though not as sharply as alfalfa. It’s up nearly $12 per ton over a year ago, the USDA says. Drought conditions from the 2020-2021 winter are pushing the increases, analysts said. Furthermore, increasing prices for grains like corn could lead farmers to plant acres previously devoted to forage in row crops instead, lessening the available supply. Locally, prices can fluctuate due to weather, experts said, meaning your farm should prepare now for higher prices if a storm comes through.
