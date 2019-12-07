PAULDING — The Paulding FFA chapter recently hosted the third annual Ag ball tournament at Paulding High School. Lincolnview Blue team won the event.
This year’s tournament had three chapters participating with a total of five teams. Ag ball is for all FFA students who do not play basketball but still want to stay active. It also provides a way for members to mingle with other chapters in the nearby area.
