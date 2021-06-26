Kaelyn Kinnan of Liberty Center, Ohio was recently selected as the 2021 National Miss Agriculture USA. Kaelyn competed with young women from across the United States at the National competition held June 17-19 which consisted of eight areas of competition including: Interview, Introduction, Speech, Formal Wear, Ag Wear, Impromptu Question, Essay and Photogenic.
Miss Agriculture USA is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on positively promoting agriculture featuring queens of all ages that promote, celebrate and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture.
Kinnan, 18, is a freshman at Bowling Green State University majoring in a pre-veterinary medicine track. Her agricultural interests include swine breeding and marketing. She owns and operates MKM Show Pigs with her cousins which she started when she was 10 years old. She is member of LC Central Station 4-H club and the Liberty Center FFA. Kinnan enjoys sharing her passion for agriculture with people so they have a better understanding of how the food gets to their table.
Kinnan will spend the next year traveling to events throughout the United States to promote agriculture. If you would like Kaelyn to make an appearance at your event, contact MissAgricultureUSA@gmail.com.
