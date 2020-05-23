LIBERTY CENTER — The Liberty Center FFA Chapter had numerous members get recognized at the state level for FFA achievements this year. Five members earned their State FFA Degree, the highest degree a state can bestow upon members, one member was named a finalist in their Swine Proficiency, and another member was named to the State FFA Band. The chapter also had a member who competed in the State Public Speaking Career Development Event, as well as an Agriscience Research Project.
The State Degree is a symbol of documented hours and hard work that an FFA member has put into their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE). Members must have already received their Greenhand and Chapter Degrees, participated in various events around the chapter, and earned a minimum of $2,500 from their SAE project. Members of the Liberty Center FFA Chapter who received their State FFA Degree this year were Samantha Engler, Weston Garretson, Samantha Graber, Sarah Graber, and Kaelyn Kinnan.
Kaelyn Kinnan was named a top four finalist at the state level in her Swine Production Proficiency. A proficiency award honors those FFA members who have shown extensive growth in their SAE projects. Kaelyn operates a swine production facility, MKM Show Pigs, through her family farm.
The Ohio FFA State Band chooses members from across the state to play at the Ohio FFA Convention. Members who were selected to play in the band were recognized in a virtual Ohio FFA celebration. Kyle Williams from the Liberty Center FFA Chapter was selected as a trumpet player for the state band. Kyle is also a member of the Liberty Center Marching Band.
Adrianna Meyer competed at the state level this year with her Agriscience Fair Project and in the Public Speaking Contest. For an Agriscience Fair project, students must conduct their own research on an area of agriculture. The section of the State Public Speaking event, which Adrianna competed in, Prepared Public Speaking, requires members to write and memorize their own speech.
The Liberty Center FFA Chapter is proud to have members representing at the state level this year. Join us in congratulating these students for their accomplishments in the FFA Program.
