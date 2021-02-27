LEIPSIC — The Leipsic FFA has been hard at work this year. Over the summer the 2020-21 officers were elected. The 2020-21 Leipsic FFA officers and their corresponding offices are: Kaleb Gillespie (president), Jay Evers (vice president), Mitchel Maag (student advisor), Ashley Schroeder (treasurer), Sydney Schroeder (secretary), Hannah Schroeder (reporter), Adam Lammers (sentinel) and Abby Haslemen (chaplain).
The chapter is participating in many Career Development Events(CDE) this year. On Dec. 4, a group of 10 students competed in the state Ag Technology and Mechanical Systems(ATMS) test. The Ag Technology and Mechanical Systems test is a test comprising strong technical content and is completed by the development of practical, hands-on skills. The team ranked eighth in the state. Trey Schroeder finished individually in 23rd place in the state. On Feb. 22 a few students also participated in the public speaking CDE.
Van Buren Township has let the Leipsic FFA use itsland for a test plot. The chapter would like to thank the township and would like to give thanks to the local farmers for dedicating their time and equipment for the test plot. There was corn planted in the test plot and its average yield was 230 bushels per acre. There were four different varieties of AgriGold corn planted in the field.
The third Thursday of every month a few students from the chapter help out at the Leipsic food pantry. At the beginning of the school year the senior class built a Gaga Ball pit for the school playground. As you can see the Leipsic FFA strives to follow the FFA motto in everything they do. “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.