LC FFA Fair royalty

Seven members of the Liberty Center FFA Chapter served as royalty during the recent Henry County Fair. Pictured, from left, are: Shelsea Sattler, Sarah Graber, Samantha Graber, Adrianna Meyer, Samantha Engler, Maryn Findling and Shalyn Findling.

 Photo courtesy of Liberty Center FFA

NAPOLEON — On Aug. 12, seven members of the Liberty Center FFA Chapter were recognized as 2020 Henry County Junior Fair royalty. These members include Samantha Engler, Samantha Graber, Sarah Graber, Chelsea Sattler, Adrianna Meyer, Maryn Findling, and Shalyn Findling.

Samantha Engler, a five-year member of the FFA organization, will be serving as a member of the 2020 Henry County Junior Fair Royal Court. Samantha is also the current Liberty Center FFA Chapter president.

Samantha Graber was selected to serve as the 2020 Henry County Pork Princess. Samantha currently serves at the Liberty Center FFA vice president. Sarah Graber will be serving as the 2020 Henry County Dairy Princess. The twin sisters are both five-year members of the FFA organization.

Chelsea Sattler will be serving as the 2020 Henry County Fair Sheep Ambassador. Chelsea is in her third year of involvement with the FFA organization.

Adrianna Meyer, a third-year member of the FFA organization, will be serving as the 2020 Henry County Fair Goat Ambassador. Adrianna currently serves as the Liberty Center FFA Chapter reporter.

Maryn and Shalyn Findling, twin sisters, will both be serving as 2020 Henry County Fair Horse Ambassadors. The sisters are both in their second year of membership with the FFA organization.

Load comments