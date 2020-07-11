LIBERTY CENTER — The Liberty Center FFA Chapter wrapped up its 2019-20 school year by having a virtual banquet to recognize its members. The chapter recognized multiple members for chapter awards, the newly elected officer team, the 2020 FFA sweetheart, and members’ participation in Career Development Events (CDEs) throughout the year.
A total of 70 FFA members received their FFA Greenhand Degree this year. The members receiving their Greenhand Degree included: Peyton Armey, Barron Beard, Deven Blair, Landen Buckland-Schultz, Madalyn Brogan, Allison Carico, Macie Cordes, Emili Cramer, Thomas Dennis III, Robert Dent, Madeline Embree, Maryn Findling, Shalyn Findling, Alyssa Giesige, Gavin Good, Jacob Gramling, Vincent Gutierrez, Rebekah Harley, Josiah Johnson, Eliza Jones, Catrin Kahle, Cole Kahle, Jacob Keene, Johnathon Keene, Lilah Krueger, Delaney Krugh, Aiden Lamb, Trinity Marcum, Bethany Marlow, Ethan Borstelman, Claire McMaster, Makayla Meller, Alex Miller, Haley Mohler, Julianna Naugle, Camden Paradyse, Hayden Phillips, Gavin Podach, Ella Rosebrook, Hanson Saneholtz, Aaron Shafer, Carter Shank, Allan Starkey, Kendall Sweet, Ethan Tempurages, Chief Wanless, Kristen Weirauch, Alyssa Woods, Nicolas Zagame, Trent Murdock, Sophie Berry, Joshua Schultz, Riley Miller, William Johnson, Chris Miles, Mitchel Wood, Hunter Miller, Emmett Perry, Riley Weaver, Elizabeth Wetzel, Asa Killam, Dakota Schultz, Mikhaela Vela, Darin Weaver, Jacob Brandeberry, Taylor Jenkins, Dezirae Marr, Joshua Sexton, Jacob Fausnight, and Drew Bowser.
One of these members was voted in by their peers to receive the Star Greenhand Award which is awarded to a member who excels in their Supervised Agricultural Experience project, academics, school attendance, and FFA activities. The Star Greenhand Award was awarded to Madeline Embree.
The Chapter Degree is the highest degree a chapter can bestow upon its members. There were a total of 54 members who earned their Chapter Degree this year. Those members include; Blaine Armistead, Jacob Croninger, Mason Myer, Karter Kern, Camden Krugh, Peyton Beaverson, Jamie Brooks, Elle Craft, Parker Cutlip, Gavin Gerken, Kyle Huffman, Shawn Neumeier, Kaden Sweet, Wesley Wymer, Zachary Copelan, David Wheeler, Isaiah Wilkie, Paige Bartels, Mariah Bostelman, Owen Box, Devin Burghardt, Riley Chapa, Derek Dulle, Kaelyn Gerken, Tristan Imhoof, Tristan Light, Cody Mcdougle, Adrianna Meyer, Matthew Orr, Chelsea Sattler, Reagan Simon, William Wittenmyer, Jeffery Zacharias, Katelyn Carter, Dean Fredrick, Daniel Geise, Kenneth Miles, Sydney Miller, Gwyneth Murrey, Ashley Rall, Emmalee Reckner, Jensen Sonnenberg, Aiden Harris, Riley Garretson, Mallory Vollmar, Elizabeth Segura, Lydia Shank, Sydnee McCue, Zach Bowers, Courtney Clevenger, Owen Johnson, Connor Keller, Cambron Moll, and Trenton Murdock.
The Star Chapter Award recognizes a member for their leadership abilities, Supervised Agricultural Experience projects and their academics. The 2020 Star Chapter Award was awarded to Adrianna Meyer.
Proficiency awards are given to those who have demonstrated skills earned through their Supervised Agricultural Experience project. The Liberty Center FFA Chapter had 11 areas of proficiencies to recognize. The winners and their category were: Kaelyn Kinnan; swine production; Sam Engler, poultry production; Adrianna Meyer, goat production; Sarah Graber and Sam Graber, dairy production; Cole Roth, vegetable production; Kendall Sweet, beef production; Madilynn Miller, equine; Chelsea Sattler, sheep production; Lucy Jones, small animal production; Jacob Brandeberry, forestry; and Weston Garretson, placement in ag production.
Class awards are awarded to those who have been voted in by their peers and have demonstrated outstanding leadership and involvement in both the classroom and FFA. Those who were awarded this and their class are as follows: Cody McDougle, Animal and Plant Science and Technology; Kaelyn Kinnan, Agribusiness; Kyle Williams, Mechanical Principles; Jacob Croninger, Agricultural and Industrial Power; Sophie Berry, Food Science and Technology; Caleb Kahle, Outdoor Power; and Madeline Embree, Agricultural Food and Natural Resources.
The 110% award is presented to a member who has worked hard to make sure their peers are successful and has gone the extra 10%. This year, Sam Engler, was presented with The 110% award.
Throughout the year, members have the opportunity to participate in CDE’s to further their skills for their college and career readiness. Those who participated in soil judging were: Lizzy Wetzel, Adrianna Meyer, Devin Burghardt, Hayden Shelt, Camden Meienburg, Caleb Kahle, Lucy Jones, Paige Bartels, Mariah Bostelman, Alli Carico, Emma Reckner, Ashley Rall, Jensen Sonnenberg, Delaney Krugh, and Weston Garretson. Members who participated in food science were: Sam Engler, Sam Graber, Sarah Graber, and Karyssa Vasko. Dairy cattle judging participants were: Adrianna Meyer, Madeline Embree, Lilah Krueger, Aiden Lamb, Cody McDougle, Camden Meienburg, Kaden Sweet, Hayden Shelt, Sarah Graber, Sam Graber, Kyle Williams, and Caleb Kahle. Members of the dairy foods team were: Eliza Jones, Lucy Jones, Paige Bartels, Mariah Bostelman, Kaelyn Kinnan, and Weston Garretson. Members who competed in the job interview were: Adrianna Meyer, Weston Garretson, Kaelyn Kinnan, and Gwyn Murrey. Two members competed in the public speaking CDE, they were Madeline Embree (creed speaking) and Adrianna Meyer (prepared public speaking). Those who participated in the spring skills CDE were: Hayden Shelt, Maryn Findling, Shalyn Findling, Lucy Jones, Camden Meienberg, Owen Box, Gavin Podach, Cody McDougle, Adrianna Meyer, Kaden Sweet, Madeline Embree, Lilah Kruger, Hunter Miller, Jacob Croninger, Hayden Phillips, Kyle Williams, Sami Graber, Sam Engler, Gwyn Murrey, Cam Krugh, and Caleb Kahle.
Two members of the Liberty Center FFA Chapter received scholarships. The recipient of the Carl Rohrs Memorial Scholarship and the Liberty Center FFA Alumni Scholarship is Weston Garretson. The Chamber’s Family Book Scholarship was presented to Riley Miller.
The Chapter’s Sweetheart is someone who will represent the chapter at various functions throughout the year. Samantha Graber was awarded with Chapter Sweetheart.
The 2020-21 Liberty Center FFA officer team is as follows: Samantha Engler, president; Samantha Graber, vice president; Gwyn Murrey, secretary; Lucy Jones, treasurer; Adrianna Meyer, reporter; Cody McDougle, sentinel; and Karyssa Vasko, student advisor.
