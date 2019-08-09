STRYKER — Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, joined more than 40 farmers and agribusiness leaders at Goebel Farms in rural Stryker Wednesday for a discussion on the issues facing agriculture, including weather, trade, water quality, and mental health.
“This has been a tough crop season for our farms and people in all areas of agribusiness,” said Latta. “Combined with other challenges they face on a daily basis, this is a stressful time for the agricultural community. I’m thankful to have been able to join this meeting and listen to this important discussion. Thank you to the Goebels for hosting, and all our attendees for participating.”
