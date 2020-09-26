Lamb 39
THERESA WALTERS

Among the award winners in the lamb competiton were, from left: Emma Zeedyk, Reserve Champion Essay Market Lamb; Mallory Peter, Reserve Champion Lighweight Market Lamb; Luke Schroeder, Champion Lightweight Market Lamb and Champion Middleweight Market Lamb; Kaylor Martin, Champion Heavyweight Market Lamb; Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Reserve Champion Heavyweight Market Lamb and Reserve Champion Middleweight Market Lamb; and Logan Schroeder, Champion Essay Market Lamb.

