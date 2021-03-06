WAUSEON — Do you have questions for what are the best practices for farmland leasing? Would you like to incorporate conservation practices or other items into your lease agreement? Do you know what should be in writing?
If you are a farmland owner or farmer and you have these types of questions, consider attending the Lady Landlord program on March 23 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center, 08770 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Attorney Peggy Hall, OSU Extension ag law specialist, will discuss the legal aspects of farmland leasing. Other topics will include understanding the current market’s cost of production (enterprise budgets), incorporating conservation into leases, landlord-tenant communication, and farmland liability coverage. This program is open to all farmland owners and farmers.
Registration cost which includes lunch and materials is $20 per landowner or farm family and is due by March 19. Must be pre-registered to attend. Registration link: www.go.osu.edu/2021FultonLadyLandlord.
