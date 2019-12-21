Kurfiss receives meritorious award

Pam Kurfiss of Delta has been awarded the 2019 Ohio Epsilon Sigma Phi (ESP) Meritorious Support Service Award. The award was presented this week during the awards luncheon of the annual Ohio State University Extension Annual Conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Columbus.
Kurfiss has been a support staff member of the Fulton County OSU Extension team for nearly 39 years. She started with extension immediately out of high school and has provided support for 4-H youth development, family and consumer sciences and agriculture and natural resources during that time.
For over 25 years, Kurfiss has been the lead support staff for 4-H youth development where she has organized and led the sale trailer efforts at the Fulton County Junior Fair Livestock Sale, prepared for extension advisory committee meetings, prepared 4-H enrollment, delivered program newsletters and supported a variety of 4-H related events.
Pam continues many of these things today in the extension office and also manages financial reports and assists with many human resources tasks. This past year, Kurfiss led the effort to train county first responders on grain bin rescue and demonstrate grain safety at the Breakfast on the Farm event held in June. Pam’s coworkers and clients describe her as one to give exemplary customer service with a smiling face, warm heart and positive attitude.
She and her husband, Rod have an adult son, Jarod. Both Pam and Rod serve as first responders in the Lyons community, showing their commitment to community above and beyond the work day.
Epsilon Sigma Phi (ESP) is the professional association for extension educators who work for the Land Grant/Cooperative Extension Service across the country. More than 200 support service professionals work for OSU Extension statewide.
