In December 2020, a U.S. ceiling fan manufacturer recalled nearly 200,000 fans due to a risk of the fan blades detaching during use, causing injury and property damage. It’s important to keep tabs on recalled products that might be laying around your house with the potential to do harm.
You might think you have nothing to worry about, but in December 2020 alone, the CPSC issued recalls of dozens of household items, including the following: all-terrain vehicles, home energy storage batteries, gas camping stoves, portable baby sleepers, tents, flashlights, pole saws, bicycles, cell phone chargers, multi-cookers and more. The risks include burns, fire hazards, fall risks, suffocation and more.
To stay in the know, regularly visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recall website at www.cpsc.gov/Recalls. You can also sign up for e-mails about recalls in specific categories of products.
In Case of Recall
If you own a recalled product, the company that produced the product may offer repair, replacement or a refund. You may not need your receipt, so it’s important to always look into rectifying the situation.
If you do receive a replacement product or refund, you will likely be required to destroy and dispose of the faulty product safely to keep it off the market.
Sell Smart
If you’re planning a rummage sale or selling goods through the classifieds or an online marketplace, do your part to help keep dangerous products out of the marketplace by checking the CPSC website for recalls. Selling recalled products is illegal, not just for retailers but for individual sellers. If you find a product is recalled, immediately destroy and dispose of it to help keep others safe. Many baby cribs with drop sides, as well as most cribs manufactured before June 2011, have been recalled and should not be resold. Check out the CPSC’s publication “Resellers Guide to Selling Safer Products” at https://bit.ly/3rFFdnj.
Shop Smart
To protect your family from unsafe products before you guy, visit SaferProducts.gov, where reports of harm caused by products are cataloged in a searchable database.
On the website, you can search by brand and model number and read reports made by consumers about their experience with products from air purifiers to dishwashers to thermostats to lawn equipment and more.
