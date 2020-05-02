KALIDA — It is an unprecedented time in our history, a time which no one could have predicted only a few months ago. Life must continue on though, even if it must be in a different way. This article is being published in place of the annual awards banquet. Additionally, videos and pictures have been publicly posted to the Kalida FFA Facebook page for your viewing pleasure. All awards and gifts will be physically handed out at a later to be determined date.
The members of the Kalida FFA Chapter would like to share how much they appreciate the endless support given by our families, friends, teachers, coaches, and mentors. We would also like to thank the Kalida High School staff, the Kalida Local Schools administration, the Kalida School board, Unverferth Manufacturing, the Putnam County Farm Bureau, Knueve & Sons, Kahle Feed Supply and Mill, Red Maple Farms, and members of the community for their dedication to our FFA Chapter.
The Kalida FFA is honored to award Dean Brinkman and Cindy Webken with honorary membership. Brinkman is the principal of Kalida High School. Webken is the treasurer for the Kalida Local School District.
The following students have been selected as the 2019-20 Kalida FFA Greenhand Degree recipients: Dyllan Bendele, Drew Buss, Nick Foppe, Regan Hanneman, Colin Hoffman, Micahel Horstman, Alayna Hundley, John Kaufman, Mariah Kerner, Jeret Landwehr, Haley Looser, Adam Moore, Andrew Peck, Larissa Schnipke, Kevin Schumaker, Jaden Smith, Aric Snipes, Logan Travis, and Maddie Webken.
The following students have earned their Chapter FFA Degree this year: Marcus Cox, Kylie Creller, Barbie Cross, Alysen Hoyt, Madison Kahle, Grant Knapke, Landyn Knott, Marcy Landwehr, Catie Lehman, Ella Meyers, Noah Miller, Cole Nienberg, Gabe Roof, Lean Schnipke, Nathan Schroeder, Adam Siefker, Tyson Siefker, Mya Scmitz, Jakob Swyers, Noah Verhoff, Grant Vorst, Lydia Vorst, and Zoey Westrick.
The State FFA Degree is bestowed upon only the most outstanding 2% of Ohio FFA membership. The Kalida FFA Chapter has four students who earned their State FFA Degree this year. We offer congratulations to Megan Schulte, Clay Bellmann, Ella Kaufman, and Brooke Siefker for their accomplishment. There have now been more members of the Kalida FFA Chapter able to obtain this degree in one year than there has been in the last decade combined. It should also be noted that the three young ladies receiving their State FFA Degrees are the first young women in the history of the Kalida FFA Chapter to do so.
The class of 2020 will not experience the “normal” conclusion to their senior year as they had hoped. This class, born in the ashes of 9/11, is now graduating at a time when our world is in a state of crisis. Schools are closed, events are canceled, and FFA Chapters are forced to present awards alone in our homes instead of in front of crowds of our families and peers. These seniors carry on though, “In the promise of better days through better ways, even as the better things we now enjoy have come to us through the struggles of former years,” as written in the FFA Creed.
We thank our seniors for the guidance, leadership, and strong foundation they have built within the Kalida FFA Chapter. Whether working on capstone projects, assisting younger FFA members, or acting as the voice of reason for the executive committee; your impact will last for years to come. Our four-year FFA seniors are Ella Kaufman, Clay Bellmann, and Alec Edelbrock. Our three-year FFA senior is Aden Fersch. Our two-year FFA senior is Noah Miller. Our one-year FFA senior is Larissa Schnipke.
We would like to recognize the student from each class who has the highest cumulative GPA. Congratulations to freshman Nick Foppe, sophomore Madison Kahle, junior Marcy Landwehr, and senior Clay Bellmann for your hard work.
Many of the activities that our members participate in throughout the school year would not be possible without fundraising. The annual cowpie bingo event in the fall and the strawberry and barbecue sauce sale in the spring are our largest fundraisers. This year, the Kalida FFA Chapter had gross sales of over $12,000 between the two fundraisers. Thank you to Nick Foppe, Ella Kaufman, Catie Lehman, Ella Meyers, Mya Schmitz, Kevin Schumaker, Brooke Siefker, Adam Siefker, Jakob Swyers, Maddie Webken, and myself for each selling more than $300 in at least one of our fundraisers this year.
If you did not have a chance to attend the cowpie bingo or purchase strawberries and bbq sauce, we urge you to watch the Kalida FFA Facebook page for information on how to contribute to next year’s fundraisers. The 2019-20 retiring Kalida FFA officers are chaplain Grant Knpake, parliamentarian Zoey Westrick, historian Gabe Roof, student advisor Ella Kaufman, sentinel Jakob Swyers, reporter Kylie Creller, treasurer Marcy Landwehr, secretary Ella Meyers, vice president Cole Neinberg, and president Brooke Siefker.
It is an honor to announce the 2020-21 Kalida FFA officer team, consisting of president Brooke Siefker, vice president Nick Foppe, secretary Kevin Schumaker, treasurer Marcy Landwehr, reporter Alayna Hundley, and sentinel Regan Hanneman. Thank you very much for reading our 2020 Kalida FFA Digital Awards Banquet. We look forward to seeing all of you next year.
