WAUSEON — Fulton County 4-H involves 36 4-H clubs with more than 780 youth and is led by more than 160 adult volunteers.

Finding a 4-H club to join is the first step for those who are new to 4-H and want to join. The 4-H clubs are spread throughout the county, go to this link https://go.osu.edu/JoinFulton4H to see which clubs are in your community and contact the head advisor for club information or you can contact the Ohio State University Extension-Fulton County office at 419-337-9210 and they can help you find one in your area.

The next step is for all 4-H volunteers, existing and new members to enroll themselves into the 4-H online 2.0 system (v2.4honline.com). The OSU Extension-Fulton County webpage has “Enrollment Instructions” and videos to help with the process at this link https://go.osu.edu/Fulton4HOnlineHelp.

Youth are eligible for 4-H membership as a Cloverbud when a child is age 5 as of Jan. 1 of the current year and is enrolled in kindergarten. Youth are eligible for membership in the 4-H club program when a child is age 8 as of January 1 of the current year and is enrolled in third grade. Any youth age 9 or above is eligible for project membership, regardless of grade level.

Ohio 4-H membership ends Dec. 31 of the year in which an individual becomes 19-years old. Membership begins when an eligible individual is enrolled in a club or group that operates within the scope of Ohio State University Extension and under the direction of a trained adult who has completed the Ohio State University Extension volunteer selection process.

The enrollment deadline for youth wanting to join Fulton County 4-H is April 1.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments