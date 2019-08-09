BOWLING GREEN — Tom Balzer, president and chief executive officers for the Ohio Trucking Association, will provide unique insight on efforts that affect the agriculture industry at the Northwest Ohio Ag-Business Breakfast Forum, on Aug. 15 from 8-9:30 a.m. The event is hosted by the Center for Innovative Food Technology (CIFT) at the Agricultural Incubator Foundation (AIF).
Transport plays a big role in the safety, efficiency and profitability of agricultural commodities as many resources are needed to ensure farmers can increase production and grow their operations. With more than 850 members, the Ohio Trucking Association strives to make trucking successful for fleets across the state.
Arrive early, as breakfast and informal networking will start at 8 a.m., with the program to follow. The cost is just $10 per person when registered in advance, or $12 per person at the door without RSVP (cash or check) which includes breakfast and networking opportunities.
The Northwest Ohio Ag-Business Breakfast Forum is an educational networking opportunity to provide information on current issues, trends and programs available to the agricultural community and those who support its advancement.
The AIF is located at 13737 Middleton Pike (Ohio 582) in Bowling Green. Walk-ins are welcome, but visitors are encouraged to reserve a seat in advance by visiting ciftinnovation.org.
