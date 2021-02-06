Extension Educator
WAUSEON — The biggest question I’ve been getting lately is, “How do I register for Pesticide License Recertification?”
Here are your recertification options: For many of you who got the fertilizer license in the last three years, this will be a first-time going through the recertification process and now, during COVID-19. Recertification involves 1): recertification/licensing fee of $30 to Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA). Paying ODA does not automatically register you for a recertification class and 2): payment for the continuing education classes offered by OSU Extension. Costs (virtual or in person): $10 for fertilizer (Category 15), $35 for private pesticide (all categories) or both $45 pesticide & fertilizer. The options:
Option 1: Attend a live “in-person” county meeting. Reserved for those without internet or no other way to ‘attend’ the options below. Pre-registration is mandatory. Register by credit card for these 4 local options:
• Feb. 15 at Jewell Community Center (Defiance County) — 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register by Feb. 8 here: http://bit.ly/36D2iyb
• Feb. 18 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds Junior Fair Building. Fertilizer either 8-9 a.m. or 12:30-1:30 p.m. Pesticide recert is 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Only 45 farmer seats available. Register here by Feb. 12: www.go.osu.edu/FCPATReCert
• March 4 at Jewell Community Center (Defiance Co) — 5-9:30 p.m. Register by Feb. 25 here: http://bit.ly/36D2iyb
• March 22 at Williams County Veterans Memorial Building in Bryan — 5-9 p.m. Register by March 16 at: https://go.osu.edu/WilliamsPAT
Option 2: Live, local webinar. The program “A Virtual Walk thru the Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendation” on Feb. 23 (morning or evening session); Category 15 Fertilizer only. Email Chris Seiler seiler.58@osu.edu for registration link.
Option 3: (most promoted): Online course. Self-paced videos that will be available after Jan. 11, 2021. Register here: https://pested.osu.edu/onlinerecert
Option 5: (most promoted): Last chance, one-time, statewide webinar for Pesticide and Fertilizer Recertification. March 25. Register here: http://bit.ly/2Mqhdos
Commercial Applicators: Your recertification is 100% virtual this year. Click here to learn more: https://pested.osu.edu/recert2021 The live Agricultural track day is Feb. 23.
ODA Testing times and locations: If you need to register to take a pesticide applicator test or add a category, follow the link here: http://bit.ly/3cw5NKF or call ODA at 614-728-6987. All Fulton County test days and times are full.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.