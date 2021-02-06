Extension Educator

WAUSEON — The biggest question I’ve been getting lately is, “How do I register for Pesticide License Recertification?”

Here are your recertification options: For many of you who got the fertilizer license in the last three years, this will be a first-time going through the recertification process and now, during COVID-19. Recertification involves 1): recertification/licensing fee of $30 to Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA). Paying ODA does not automatically register you for a recertification class and 2): payment for the continuing education classes offered by OSU Extension. Costs (virtual or in person): $10 for fertilizer (Category 15), $35 for private pesticide (all categories) or both $45 pesticide & fertilizer. The options:

Option 1: Attend a live “in-person” county meeting. Reserved for those without internet or no other way to ‘attend’ the options below. Pre-registration is mandatory. Register by credit card for these 4 local options:

• Feb. 15 at Jewell Community Center (Defiance County) — 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register by Feb. 8 here: http://bit.ly/36D2iyb

• Feb. 18 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds Junior Fair Building. Fertilizer either 8-9 a.m. or 12:30-1:30 p.m. Pesticide recert is 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Only 45 farmer seats available. Register here by Feb. 12: www.go.osu.edu/FCPATReCert

• March 4 at Jewell Community Center (Defiance Co) — 5-9:30 p.m. Register by Feb. 25 here: http://bit.ly/36D2iyb

• March 22 at Williams County Veterans Memorial Building in Bryan — 5-9 p.m. Register by March 16 at: https://go.osu.edu/WilliamsPAT

Option 2: Live, local webinar. The program “A Virtual Walk thru the Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendation” on Feb. 23 (morning or evening session); Category 15 Fertilizer only. Email Chris Seiler seiler.58@osu.edu for registration link.

Option 3: (most promoted): Online course. Self-paced videos that will be available after Jan. 11, 2021. Register here: https://pested.osu.edu/onlinerecert

Option 5: (most promoted): Last chance, one-time, statewide webinar for Pesticide and Fertilizer Recertification. March 25. Register here: http://bit.ly/2Mqhdos

Commercial Applicators: Your recertification is 100% virtual this year. Click here to learn more: https://pested.osu.edu/recert2021 The live Agricultural track day is Feb. 23.

ODA Testing times and locations: If you need to register to take a pesticide applicator test or add a category, follow the link here: http://bit.ly/3cw5NKF or call ODA at 614-728-6987. All Fulton County test days and times are full.

