DCF Awards 3
Photo courtesy of Theresa Walters

Several individuals won awards during the horse show at the 2021 Defiance County Fair. From left are: Isaac Shininger — champion speed control 14-18, reserve champion of champion contesting, he also won champion senior showmanship for rabbits; Bethany Shininger — champion keyhole race 9-13; Molly Crall — champion English showmanship, reserve champion of champion showmanship, champion English equitation 14-18, champion hunter under saddle, champion western horsemanship 14-18, champion ranch pleasure 14-18, and champion of champion horsemanship; Rayzel Holifield — champion driving reinsmanship, champion pony western showmanship; Rosalie May — champion grooming first year, champion showmanship first year, champion first year walk/trot, champion western horsemanship first year, and champion western pleasure first year.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments