Some of the horse show winners at the Henry County Fair were, front row, from left: Mia Badenhop, first place light horse and pony, driving light horse and pony, first place cross rails, first place hunter hack, first place low working hunter, first place equitation over fences, first place small equine jumper in hand, first place small equine hunter; Amanda Wiemken, first place senior English showmanship, first place senior equitation, first place senior hunter under saddle; Katie Gerken, grand champion horse showmanship, grand champion pony showmanship, grand champion pony hunter under saddle, reserve grand champion senior showmanship, reserve grand champion senior equitation, reserve grand champion senior hunter under saddle; Joslyn Mohring, grand champion and junior English showmanship, reserve grand champion junior equitation; and Sophia Fields, grand champion first year English showmanship, grand champion first year English equitation, grand champion first year english hunter over saddle. Back row, from left: ; Dylan Heuerman, first and second place drawn bales, second place down and back; Cieara Davis, second place hunter under saddle; Haley Schwiebert, first place junior hunter under saddle, first place junior equitation; Kara Schnitkey, second place English pony showmanship, second place pony under saddle, second place pony equitation, first place driving trail, second place line driving reinsmanship; Juliana Rossi, second place English showmanship, second place first year equitation, second place first year hunter under saddle; Tyler Heuerman, first place driven reinsmanship; and Ashton Snow, reserve champion pony English showmanship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.