Horse item auction
Peter Greer/C-N Photo

The 2019 Henry County Junior Fair Livestock Sale concluded Thursday with the annual horse item auction. This year’s item was “Golden Touch,” a hand-crafted painting by Amanda Wolfrum, shown seated on right with other horse show contestants, who named the horse in the picture, Sebastian. The painting was sold for an initial bid of $350 and purchased by the Henry County Bank (with representative Marv Barlow shown) and Eric Norden, not pictured.

