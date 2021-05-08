Kaelyn Kinnan of Liberty Center was recently selected as the 2021 Ohio Miss Agriculture USA. Kinnan competed with young women from Ohio counties at the state competition.
Miss Agriculture USA is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on positively promoting agriculture featuring queens of all ages that promote, celebrate and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture.
Kinnan, 18, is a senior at Liberty Center High School. Her agricultural interests include Swine breeding and marketing. She owns and operates MKM Show Pigs with her cousins which she started when she was 10 years old. She is a member of LC Central Station 4-H club and the Liberty Center FFA. She will be attending college in the fall with a pre-veterinary medicine track.
Kinnan enjoys sharing her passion for agriculture with people so they have a better understanding of how the food gets to their table. Kinnan will be competing with state queens from across America for the national queen title in June.
