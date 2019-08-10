Poultry show winners at this year’s Henry County Fair include, front row, from left: Kaylee Giesige, reserve market duck, reserve waterfowl; David Wolfrum, grand champion market duck, grand champion market turkey, reserve champion market goose, grand champion overall market waterfowl, reserve grand champion market poultry, grand champion outstanding livestock exhibitor, third place senior showmanship; Samantha Johnson, second place senior showmanship; Natalie Cavanaugh, grand champion market broilers, grand champion overall market poultry; Katherine Johnson, second place intermediate showmanship; andKennedy Kruse, grand champion ducks, third place goose. Back row, Wyatt Goetz, reserve grand champion non-market project, reserve grand fancy, outstanding livestock project exhibitor; Hayden Gerken, reserve grand champion turkey; Gavin Rodach, grand champion market goose; Carter Kruse, reserve grand champion goose, third place showmanship; Grace Behnfeldt, grand champion non-market poultry, grand champion fancy, second place junior showmanship, first place livestock exhibitor; Michaela Jeffers, reserve grand champion broilers; Ben Ruder, grand and reserve exotics; and Kinze Jaqua, first place junior showmanship, third place overall outstanding livestock project exhibitor.
Henry County poultry winners
