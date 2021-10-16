HC Jr Fair Livestock BC

Members of the Henry County Junior Fair Livestock Buyer’s Club enjoy their annual reception at The Lumberyard Winery and Supply, Napoleon. There are 93 members of the club, who annually raise thousands of dollars to support youth at the Henry County Fair.

 Photo courtesy of Brandon Readshaw

NAPOLEON — The Henry County Junior Fair Livestock Buyer’s Club recently held its annual reception at one of the members’ businesses, The Lumberyard Winery and Supply. The event was held to celebrate the 2021 success of the club supporting the youth livestock exhibitors of the Henry County Fair.

The Henry County Junior Fair Livestock Buyer’s Club is designed to bring businesses and individuals together by creating a pool of money through donations, which is used to support livestock exhibitors at the Henry County Fair through the auction and add-ons to their livestock projects.

The club raised $27,580 through its 93 club members. The club took part in purchasing 76 livestock projects during the 2021 Henry County livestock auction. In addition, the club paid for the $10 fee associated with check writing and postage and added-on $25 to each of the 307 livestock exhibitors.

The buyer’s club is open to any individual or business that has an interest in supporting Henry County Livestock youth at the Henry County Fair. If you are interested in learning more, visit the Facebook page: Henry County Junior Fair Livestock Buyer’s Club; or contact Brandon Readshaw at 419-966-4486.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments