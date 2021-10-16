NAPOLEON — The Henry County Junior Fair Livestock Buyer’s Club recently held its annual reception at one of the members’ businesses, The Lumberyard Winery and Supply. The event was held to celebrate the 2021 success of the club supporting the youth livestock exhibitors of the Henry County Fair.
The Henry County Junior Fair Livestock Buyer’s Club is designed to bring businesses and individuals together by creating a pool of money through donations, which is used to support livestock exhibitors at the Henry County Fair through the auction and add-ons to their livestock projects.
The club raised $27,580 through its 93 club members. The club took part in purchasing 76 livestock projects during the 2021 Henry County livestock auction. In addition, the club paid for the $10 fee associated with check writing and postage and added-on $25 to each of the 307 livestock exhibitors.
The buyer’s club is open to any individual or business that has an interest in supporting Henry County Livestock youth at the Henry County Fair. If you are interested in learning more, visit the Facebook page: Henry County Junior Fair Livestock Buyer’s Club; or contact Brandon Readshaw at 419-966-4486.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.