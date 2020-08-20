POULTRY SHOW RESULTS
Senior Showmanship
(15-18 Year Olds as of Jan. 1)
1st — Dalton Wolfrum, County Line Livestock
2nd — Loryn Wright, North Florida
3rd — Ben Ruder, Richfield All Stars
4th — Alexis Johnson, Town & Country 4-H’ers
5th — Lucy Jones, LC Central Station
Intermediate Showmanship
(12-14 Year Olds as of Jan. 1)
*Table B
1st — Wyatt Goetz, Henry County Sharp Shooters
2nd — Kinze Jaqua, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
3rd — Henry Eggers, Freedom Royal Farmers
4th — Grace Behnfeldt, Richfield All Stars
5th — Kiersten Manon, Pleasant Ridge
Junior Showmanship
(4th grade and second year in project — 11 Year Olds Jan. 1)
1st — Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
2nd — Kennedy Kruse, Ridge Kids
3rd — Abigail Steward, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
4th — Carmen Campos, Buckeye Kids
5th — Caylee Giesige, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Beginner Showmanship
(8/9 years old & in 3rd grade and first year in
project)
1st — Austin Junge, Okolona Buckeyes
2nd — Fiona Luedtke, LC Central Station
3rd Place — Evan Bilow, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
4th — Michael Gerken, Okolona Buckeyes
Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey
Grand Champion — Michael Gerken, Okolona Buckeyes
Reserve Grand Champion — Cooper Speiser, Freedom Royal Farmers
Pullets
1st — Honesty Davis, Holgate Hustlers
2nd — George Eggers, Freedom Royal Farmers
3rd — Gavin Podach, Freedom Royal Farmers
4th — Grace Behnfeldt, Richfield All Stars
5th — Morgan Reimund, Marion Express
Layers — Pen of 2
1st — Johnathon Meyer, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
2nd — Carlie Roehrig, County Line Livestock
3rd — Gavin Podach, Freedom Royal Farmers
4th — Grace Behnfeldt, Richfield All Stars
5th — Lillian Peck, Pleasant Ridge
Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Production Hens
Grand Champion — Honesty Davis, Holgate Hustlers
Reserve Grand Champion — Johnathon Meyer, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Breeding pair of ducks
1st — Bryce Vandenberghe, Ridge Kids
2nd — Kennedy Kruse, Ridge Kids
3rd — Bryce Vandenberghe, Ridge Kids
4th — Carter Kruse, Ridge Kids
5th — Fiona Luedtke, LC Central Station
Breeding Goose or Gander
1st — Carter Kruse, Ridge Kids
2nd — Carter Kruse, Ridge Kids
3rd — Gavin Podach, Freedom Royal Farmers
4th — Kennedy Kruse, Ridge Kids
5th — Gavin Podach, Freedom Royal Farmers
Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Waterfowl
Grand Champion — Carter Kruse, Ridge Kids
Reserve Grand Champion — Bryce Vandenberghe, Ridge Kids
Market Duck
1st Place — Carmen Campos, Buckeye Kids
2nd Place — Maryn Findling, HC Hoofbeats
3rd Place — Dalton Wolfrum, County Line Livestock
4th Place — Ada Griffith, Freedom Royal Farmers
5th Place — Sophie Koeller, Buckeye Kids
Market Goose or Gander
1st Place — Dalton Wolfrum, County Line Livestock
2nd Place — Brynn Hurst, Ridge Kids
3rd Place — Gavin Podach, Freedom Royal Farmers
4th Place — Bryce Vandenberghe, Ridge Kids
Grand Champion/Rserve Grand Champion Market Waterfowl
Grand Champion — Carmen Campos, Buckeye Kids
Reserve Grand Champion — Maryn Findling, HC Hoofbeat
Fancy Poultry *Cockerals*
1st Place — Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
2nd Place — Wyatt Goetz, HC Sharp Shooters
3rd Place — Kinze Jaqua, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
4th Place — Caden Hill, LC Central Station
5th Place — Grace Behnfeldt, Richfield All Stars
Fancy Poultry *Hens*
1st Place — Honesty Davis, Holgate Hustlers
2nd Place — Wyatt Goetz, HC Sharp Shooters
3rd Place — Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
4th Place — Austin Junge, Okolona Buckeyes
5th Place — Kiersten Manon, Pleasant Ridge
Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Fancy Poultry
Grand Champion — Honest Davis, Holgate Hustlers
Reserve Grand Champion — Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Exotic Class
Grand Champion — Grace Behnfeldt, Richfield All Stars
Reserve Grand Champion — Ben Ruder, Richfield All Stars
Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Broilers
Grand Champion — Samantha Johnson, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Reserve Grand Champion — Wyatt Erford, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Non-Market Poultry
Grand Champion — Honest Davis, Holgate Hustlers
Reserve Grand Champion — Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Market Poultry
Grand Champion — Samantha Johnson, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Reserve Grand Champion — Wyatt Erford, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
