POULTRY SHOW RESULTS

Senior Showmanship

(15-18 Year Olds as of Jan. 1)

1st — Dalton Wolfrum, County Line Livestock

2nd — Loryn Wright, North Florida

3rd — Ben Ruder, Richfield All Stars

4th — Alexis Johnson, Town & Country 4-H’ers

5th — Lucy Jones, LC Central Station

Intermediate Showmanship

(12-14 Year Olds as of Jan. 1)

*Table B

1st — Wyatt Goetz, Henry County Sharp Shooters

2nd — Kinze Jaqua, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

3rd — Henry Eggers, Freedom Royal Farmers

4th — Grace Behnfeldt, Richfield All Stars

5th — Kiersten Manon, Pleasant Ridge

Junior Showmanship

(4th grade and second year in project — 11 Year Olds Jan. 1)

1st — Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

2nd — Kennedy Kruse, Ridge Kids

3rd — Abigail Steward, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

4th — Carmen Campos, Buckeye Kids

5th — Caylee Giesige, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Beginner Showmanship

(8/9 years old & in 3rd grade and first year in

project)

1st — Austin Junge, Okolona Buckeyes

2nd — Fiona Luedtke, LC Central Station

3rd Place — Evan Bilow, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

4th — Michael Gerken, Okolona Buckeyes

Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey

Grand Champion — Michael Gerken, Okolona Buckeyes

Reserve Grand Champion — Cooper Speiser, Freedom Royal Farmers

Pullets

1st — Honesty Davis, Holgate Hustlers

2nd — George Eggers, Freedom Royal Farmers

3rd — Gavin Podach, Freedom Royal Farmers

4th — Grace Behnfeldt, Richfield All Stars

5th — Morgan Reimund, Marion Express

Layers — Pen of 2

1st — Johnathon Meyer, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

2nd — Carlie Roehrig, County Line Livestock

3rd — Gavin Podach, Freedom Royal Farmers

4th — Grace Behnfeldt, Richfield All Stars

5th — Lillian Peck, Pleasant Ridge

Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Production Hens

Grand Champion — Honesty Davis, Holgate Hustlers

Reserve Grand Champion — Johnathon Meyer, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Breeding pair of ducks

1st — Bryce Vandenberghe, Ridge Kids

2nd — Kennedy Kruse, Ridge Kids

3rd — Bryce Vandenberghe, Ridge Kids

4th — Carter Kruse, Ridge Kids

5th — Fiona Luedtke, LC Central Station

Breeding Goose or Gander

1st — Carter Kruse, Ridge Kids

2nd — Carter Kruse, Ridge Kids

3rd — Gavin Podach, Freedom Royal Farmers

4th — Kennedy Kruse, Ridge Kids

5th — Gavin Podach, Freedom Royal Farmers

Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Waterfowl

Grand Champion — Carter Kruse, Ridge Kids

Reserve Grand Champion — Bryce Vandenberghe, Ridge Kids

Market Duck

1st Place — Carmen Campos, Buckeye Kids

2nd Place — Maryn Findling, HC Hoofbeats

3rd Place — Dalton Wolfrum, County Line Livestock

4th Place — Ada Griffith, Freedom Royal Farmers

5th Place — Sophie Koeller, Buckeye Kids

Market Goose or Gander

1st Place — Dalton Wolfrum, County Line Livestock

2nd Place — Brynn Hurst, Ridge Kids

3rd Place — Gavin Podach, Freedom Royal Farmers

4th Place — Bryce Vandenberghe, Ridge Kids

Grand Champion/Rserve Grand Champion Market Waterfowl

Grand Champion — Carmen Campos, Buckeye Kids

Reserve Grand Champion — Maryn Findling, HC Hoofbeat

Fancy Poultry *Cockerals*

1st Place — Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

2nd Place — Wyatt Goetz, HC Sharp Shooters

3rd Place — Kinze Jaqua, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

4th Place — Caden Hill, LC Central Station

5th Place — Grace Behnfeldt, Richfield All Stars

Fancy Poultry *Hens*

1st Place — Honesty Davis, Holgate Hustlers

2nd Place — Wyatt Goetz, HC Sharp Shooters

3rd Place — Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

4th Place — Austin Junge, Okolona Buckeyes

5th Place — Kiersten Manon, Pleasant Ridge

Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Fancy Poultry

Grand Champion — Honest Davis, Holgate Hustlers

Reserve Grand Champion — Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Exotic Class

Grand Champion — Grace Behnfeldt, Richfield All Stars

Reserve Grand Champion — Ben Ruder, Richfield All Stars

Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Broilers

Grand Champion — Samantha Johnson, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Reserve Grand Champion — Wyatt Erford, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Non-Market Poultry

Grand Champion — Honest Davis, Holgate Hustlers

Reserve Grand Champion — Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Market Poultry

Grand Champion — Samantha Johnson, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Reserve Grand Champion — Wyatt Erford, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

