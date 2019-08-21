Henry County waterfowl grand champion
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

David Wolfrum raised the grand champion market waterfowl which sold for $625 and also took third place in senior showmanship. Pictured in front, from left are Dr. Michael Carpenter, Dental Excellence of Napoleon, Amy Watson of First Federal Bank, David Wolfrum and Vicki Spurgeon. And in back, Eric Norden (left) of Grelton Elevator and Tom Spurgeon. The Spurgeons’ purchase was in memory of Misty Spurgeon.

