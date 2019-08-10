Henry County goat winners

Among the goat show winners at this year’s Henry County Fair were, front row, from left: Colton Helmke, grand champion junior doe meat, second place outstanding livestock project exhibitor; Elizabeth Hogan, grand champion pygmy goat; Olivia Rettig, grand champion dairy market wether, first place heavyweight dairy market wether; Bradyn Keith, grand champion pygmy goat (doe); Raegan Dietrich, first place junior showmanship; and back row, from left: Maddie Heuerman, reserve champion market wether, second place outstanding livestock; Drew Helmke, grand champion market wether; Aiden Helmke, first intermediate showmanship; Adrianna Meyer, grand champion bred and Fed market goat, third place medium weight market goat, third place meat breeding goat (two years and under 3), third place meat breeding doe over 3, second place meat senior doe kid; Madeline Embree, champion fiber goat, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor, second place breeding meat doeling, third place showmanship; Audrey Austermiller, reserve grand champion pygmy doe; Kaleigh Fry, second place internediate showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor, serve grand champion doe meats, reserve grand champion senior doe, reserve grand champion senior doe meat.
