NAPOLEON — The Henry County Farm Bureau will hold its annual meeting and banquet on July 27, at the Leisure Time Winery, 16982 County Rd M2, Napoleon. Doors open at 6 p.m., a wine sampling reception, with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be catered and a free will donation is requested.

To RSVP, call the office at 419-445-0723 or email henry@ofbf.org

