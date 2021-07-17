NAPOLEON — The Henry County Farm Bureau will hold its annual meeting and banquet on July 27, at the Leisure Time Winery, 16982 County Rd M2, Napoleon. Doors open at 6 p.m., a wine sampling reception, with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m.
The event will be catered and a free will donation is requested.
To RSVP, call the office at 419-445-0723 or email henry@ofbf.org
