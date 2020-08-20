NAPOLEON — In a normal year, the Henry County fairgrounds is bustling with activity in mid-August with the traditional Henry County Senior Fair. But with COVID-19, this year has been anything but normal and the fair was cancelled. The hard work of county youth preparing their animals for the annual fair did not go unnoticed though and the Senior Fair Board voted to allow the Junior Fair to take place Aug. 13-17 with only the immediate family of each exhibitor to be present.
Masks were required at all times on the fairgrounds unless actively eating or drinking. Food vendors were on the grounds during the junior fair activities, as well as the non-spectator harness racing Aug. 18-19. The vendors were also open to the public. The Senior Fair Board worked with the Junior Fair Board, Henry County Extension Office and the Henry County Board of Health to plan the event. Live-streaming of the shows was made available on YouTube.
The crowning of 4-H and Junior Fair royalty and recognition of ambassadors on Aug. 13 kicked off the activities. The north end of the fairgrounds came to life for the next five days, with exhibitors arriving daily with their families and their animals. While some of the buildings were designated as holding areas for the specific shows, none of the animals were housed for the week per COVID-19 guidelines.
The early days of agricultural fairs were held in much the same way. A family would plan for the trip to the fair, pack a lunch, and taking the exhibits for the day. Current day transportation may have changed, but the importance of the family connection was very much in evidence.
Motor homes, crew cab trucks pulling animal trailers or animal trailer/living quarter combos, and passenger vehicles were mixed in with tents, canopies, lawn chairs, small cages and makeshift stalls. For many of the families, at least three generations were represented.
Haley Schwiebert of Deshler was there Saturday to participate in both the horse performance show and the dog show, which presented somewhat of a scheduling challenge. In a normal fair week, events for the horses and dogs are on different days. But even with the change of scheduling, she was happy to be there to be able to participate.
Coming to support her for the day were her parents, Tracey and Mark Schwiebert, and her grandparents, Dave and Hellen Rohrs of Ridgeville Corners. And of course, Olive the dog was also there. Attending the fair for just one day was a definite and welcome change for the Schwiebert family when it comes to animal care. Tracey explained, “we would make daily trips to the fairground for the entire eight days of a normal fair week.”
For some, being able to have the junior fair was welcome but the change in format not so much. Camping at the fairgrounds for fair week was like a vacation to the Elchinger family of Holgate, who were there Monday for the swine show. Landon was the exhibitor with parents, Stacy and Ben Elchinger; grandparents, Julie and Steve Elchinger; and little sister, Chloe, cheering him on.
“We don’t have a lake house to visit. Camping at the fair for the week was our vacation,” Stacy explained. She liked the socialization aspect of camping. “It provides an opportunity for the young people to network and make new friends from other school districts in the county.”
The family just returned from a week in Columbus for the Ohio Youth Livestock Expo, which was put together by a private group following the cancellation of the Ohio State Fair. Stacy commented that the week of camping there made up for the week lost in Napoleon. And it was a successful week for Landon, who took three sets of pigs. He brought home two reserve champion titles in Junior Showmanship.
Julie agreed that it was disappointing to not be camping and enjoying the activities of the busy full fair. Her husband, Steve, would be pulling truck in the NTPA (National Tractor Pullers Association), and both she and Stacy have missed watching the competition this year. “It is disappointing to not have that local crowd cheering him on,” she added.
