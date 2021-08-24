HC S of S participants
Photo courtesy of Harriet Keith

Those participating in the 2021 Henry County Junior Fair showman of showmen contest were, front, from left: Katie Gerken, horses; Lauren Sattler, Showman of Showmen, sheep; Alli Bickel, Dairy. Back row, from left: Collin Fedderke, beef; Samantha Johnson, poultry; Kaelyn Kinnan, swine; Kalleigh Fry, goats; and Tyler Wiemken, rabbits.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments