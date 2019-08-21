Reserve GC meat pen

The reserve grand champion meat pen, raised by Laura Pahl, sold for $450. Shown, from left, are, front row, Laura Pahl and Vicki Spurgeon; back row, Elisa Harman of Rupp, Wesche, Hagans, Bohmer, Newton and Harmon, LLP; Tom Spurgeon; State Rep. Jim Hoops; Amy Watson of First Federal Bank; and Austin Genter. The Spurgeon’s contribution was made in memory of Misty Spurgeon.

Load comments