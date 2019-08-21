Grace Swary raised the grand champion meat pen, which sold for $500. Shown from left are Vicki Spurgeon, Grace Swary, Austin Genter, and back row, Thomas Spurgeon. The meat pen sold in memory of Misty Spurgeon.
