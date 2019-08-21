Henry County Fair grand champion market broilers photo

Above, the grand champion broilers sold for $400. Shown from left are Ryan Wilhelm of Legacy Farmers, Natalie Cavanaugh who raised the broilers, and Kyle Hogrefe of Legacy Farmers. At right, the reserve champion dairy goat was raised by Brenton Rettig (right) and sold for $300. Eric Norden of Grelton Elevator is shown with Rettig.

