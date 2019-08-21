Henry County Fair grand champion beef market steer photo

This year’s grand champion beef market steer sold for $3,650 and was raised by Blake Chamberlain. Shown in front, from left are: Nancy Homan, Meister Insurance Group; John Lugbill, Brookview Farms; Denny Bockelman, Kennfeld Group; Lynnsey Maassel, Gerald Grain, and Chamberlain. Back row, from left: Eric Norden, Grelton Elevator; Roy Norman, Henry County Farm Bureau; Mike Schnitkey, Farmers and Merchants State Bank; Rob Riefers, Maumee Valley Bottlers, Woodbury Water Service; Nate Like, Henry County Farm Bureau; and Chris Junge, Freedom Benefits.

Load comments