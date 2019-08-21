This year’s grand champion beef market steer sold for $3,650 and was raised by Blake Chamberlain. Shown in front, from left are: Nancy Homan, Meister Insurance Group; John Lugbill, Brookview Farms; Denny Bockelman, Kennfeld Group; Lynnsey Maassel, Gerald Grain, and Chamberlain. Back row, from left: Eric Norden, Grelton Elevator; Roy Norman, Henry County Farm Bureau; Mike Schnitkey, Farmers and Merchants State Bank; Rob Riefers, Maumee Valley Bottlers, Woodbury Water Service; Nate Like, Henry County Farm Bureau; and Chris Junge, Freedom Benefits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.