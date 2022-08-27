NAPOLEON —The Henry County Fair concluded last Thursday, and had an overall good turnout, said the county’s fair board president, Josh Rettig.
Although there was rain on Aug. 13 and 14 and the tractor pull had to be canceled, Rettig reported that the Tomato Festival parade managed to still be performed on the fairgrounds.
Admission prices for the fair this year went from $8 to $10, contributing to an increase in revenue despite the rain affecting attendance. However, the numbers were not down considerably, said Rettig.
He shared that they did not experience any issues throughout the week, but there was a “little bit of a hiccup” at the south end of the fairgrounds.
Typically, there is a tent put up for entertainment in this area. However, Rettig revealed that this was not done this year. This caused some space issues when events experienced an overlapping of schedules and were trying to utilize the same area at the same time.
Rettig said that the board is aware of this potential issue for future fairs now, and will work to ensure it does not happen again.
There were no other issues made aware to Rettig and it is his impression that, overall, a successful fair was held.
“As always, we’re glad to see everyone come out and support the fair and for people to come and support the kids,” he commented. “When you get a bunch of people to come out and come together, it is nice to see.”
