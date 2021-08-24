HC Dairy winners
Photo courtesy of Harriet Keith

Winners of the 2021 Henry County Junior Fair dairy show were, front row, from left: Ryder Rosebrook, champion junior showmanship, grand champion junior female, reserve grand champion junior dairy female, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor; Blake Bostelman, first place beginner outstanding livestock exhibitor; reserve grand champion beginner showmanship; Brielle Parker, first place grand champion beginner showmanship; Brystol Parker, second place outstanding livestock exhibitor; second place beginner showmanship; Alli Bickel, first place senior showmanship. Back row, from left: Will Seedorf, champion senior dairy female, grand champion senior dairy female; Troy Stockman, first place dairy holstein summer yearling; Brooke Bostelman, reserve champion dairy female, reserve champion senior dairy female, reserve champion jersey female; Lani Rosebrook, second place outstanding livestock exhibitor, first place senior yearling heifer; Isaiah Stottlemyer, grand champion brown Swiss, first place brown Swiss; Renee Bok, first place intermediate showman; champion jersey cow, champion Ayrshire cow, junior champion heifer overall, first place outstanding intermediate livestock exhibitor.

