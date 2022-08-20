Drone

Pictured above is one of the drones used in agriculture that was on display at the Henry County Fair during Extension Educator Alan Leininger’s presentation Tuesday afternoon.

 Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo

NAPOLEON — During the Henry County Fair on Tuesday, Henry County Ohio State Extension Educator Alan Leininger gave a presentation on the usage of drone technology in agriculture to improve nutrient and pesticide application.

Tags

Load comments