NAPOLEON — During the Henry County Fair on Tuesday, Henry County Ohio State Extension Educator Alan Leininger gave a presentation on the usage of drone technology in agriculture to improve nutrient and pesticide application.
In his presentation, Leininger addressed how the use of UAS drones reduces soil compaction and avoids damaging standing crop, as it essentially hovers over crops without direct contact. He also reported that there is an increase in application window as well as precision when using the technology. Using a drone as a sprayer helps evenly apply products onto crops as it is an autonomous process.
There were some challenges to drone technology mentioned as well. For one, drones have a short battery life and its flight range is affected by the line of sight. Not only that, but the tank volume is smaller and would require frequent fills to complete large tasks.
There are also special certifications and licenses needed to operate and fly a drone. These credentials include a Part 107 (pilot license to fly commercial drones), Part 137 (aerial application of pesticides) and USDA/ODA commercial pesticide license including Cat 1.
“I don’t want to buy spray drones to replace my big sprayer,” Leininger explained. “This is a tool for your toolbox during those times when the big sprayer isn’t working for you.”
The average cost of a drone is $23-25,000, which Leininger states is “still under the price of a sprayer from John Deere.”
“The drone thing is really taking off,” he reminded the crowd. “There’s a lot of them here in Ohio, folks.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.