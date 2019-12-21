Henry County extension office has ribbon cutting

NAPOLEON — A ribbon cutting was held this week for the renovated Henry County OSU Extension offices in the Hahn Center, 104 E Washington St., suite 302, Napoleon.
Visitors to the extension offices are now welcomed to a bright and modern open concept space. Office associates have desks that can be raised to a standing position or used at traditional desk height. Rohlf said the commissioners were instrumental in funding the renovation and purchased the solid furniture. The extension office purchased the moveable items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.