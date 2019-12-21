Henry County extension office has ribbon cutting
Harriet Keith/C-N Photo

NAPOLEON — A ribbon cutting was held this week for the renovated Henry County OSU Extension offices in the Hahn Center, 104 E Washington St., suite 302, Napoleon.

Visitors to the extension offices are now welcomed to a bright and modern open concept space. Office associates have desks that can be raised to a standing position or used at traditional desk height. Rohlf said the commissioners were instrumental in funding the renovation and purchased the solid furniture. The extension office purchased the moveable items.

