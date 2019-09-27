NAPOLEON — Henry County was recently declared a primary disaster due to excessive precipitation, flooding and ponding that occurred from March 1 to June 6, 2019. Under this designation, producers with operations in any primary or contiguous county are eligible to apply for low-interest emergency loans.
Emergency loans help producers recover from production and physical losses due to drought, flooding and other natural disasters or quarantine.
Producers have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for emergency loan assistance. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. Producers can borrow up to 100% of actual production or physical losses, to a maximum amount of $500,000.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.
Farmers may contact the Henry County USDA service center or Defiance County Farm Loan USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.
