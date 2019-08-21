The annual sale of the gallon of milk at the 2019 livestock sale brought in $575. Representing Ag Credit are Kirk Sausser (left) and Lynn Geltgey (second from right). Project exhibitors included Allison Bickel, Makenna Bickel, Mason Bickel, Brooke Bostelman, Rudi Dachenhaus, Carston Hoops, Ella Rosebrook, Graham Rosebrook, Ian Rosebrook, Kendall Rosebrook, Lani Rosebrook, Molly Rosebrook, Zack Rosebrook, Callie Seedorf, Bailey Sonnenberg, Cody Sonnenberg, Troy Stockman and Isaiah Stottlemyer.
