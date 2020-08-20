SWINE SHOW RESULTS
January Gilts
1st — Kaelyn Kinnan, LC FFA
2nd — Will Seedorf, Marion Express
3rd — Samantha Engler, LC Central Station
4th — Kinsey Kinder, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
5th — Liam Behnfeldt, Ridge Kids
February Gilts
1st — Emma Gerencser, Forever Farmers & Friends
2nd — Cody McDougle, LC Central Station
3rd — Zane Behnfeldt, Ridge Kids
4th — Abby Wiemken, County Line Livestock
March Gilts
1st — Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station
2nd — Elle Wiemken, County Line Livestock
Champion Gilt: Kaelynn Kinnan, LC Central Station
Reserve Champion Gilt: Emma Gerencser, Forever Farmers & Friends
Senior Showmanship
1st — Kaelyn Kinnan, LC FFA
2nd — Payton Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Samantha Graber, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
4th — Abby Carpenter, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
5th — Samantha Engler, LC Central Station
Intermediate Showmanship
1st — Cody McDougle, LC Central Station
2nd — Abby Wiemken, County Line Livestock
3rd — Kaylen Behnfeldt, Ridge Kids
4th — Noah Tietje, Marion Express
5th — Julia Plassman, Forever Farmers & Friends
Junior Showmanship
1st — Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station
2nd — Carmen Rupp, Freedom Royal Farmers
3rd — Kinsey Kinder, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
4th — Emma Gerencser, Forever Farmers & Friends
5th — Colton Barnhisel, Marion Express
Beginner Showmanship
1st — Landon Elchinger, Richfield All Stars
2nd — Clayton Giesige, Marion Express
3rd — Liam Behnfeldt, Ridge Kids
4th — Carter Hammon, County Line Livestock
5th — Camdyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
MARKET HOG
BARROWS
Light Weight Market Barrow Champion & Reserve Champion
Champion: Abby Wiemken, County Line Livestock
Reserve Champion: Kennedy Perry, LC Central Station
Middle Weight Market Barrows
*Class #1 Middle Weight Barrow
1st — Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station
2nd — Madison Perry, LC Central Station
3rd — Cody McDougle, LC Central Station
4th — Ruth Wenzinger, Holgate FFA
5th — Liam Behnfeldt, Ridge Kids
*Class #2 Middle Weight Barrow
1st — Landon Elchinger, Richfield All Stars
2nd — Kaelyn Kinnan, LC FFA
3rd — Jolyn Eis, Holgate FFA
4th — Ila Pullen, River City Rugrats
5th — Clayton Giesige, Marion Express
Champion & Reserve Champion Middle Weight Market Barrow
Champion: Landon Elchinger, Richfield All Stars
Reserve Champion: Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station
Heavy Weight Market Barrows
Class #1 Heavy Weight Barro
1st — Samantha Engler, LC Central Station
2nd — Brock Bockelman, Okolona Buckeyes
3rd — Jonah Wenzinger, Holgate Hustlers
4th — Emma Gerencser, Forever Farmers & Friends
5th — Trenton Kruse, Freedom Royal Farmers
Class #2 Heavy Weight Barrow
1st — Brady Bockelman, Okolona Buckeyes
2nd — Parker Witte, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Seth Gobrogge, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
4th — Carter Hammon, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
5th — Landon Kruse, Freedom Royal Farmers
Champion & Reserve Champion Heavy Weight Market Barrow
Champion: Brady Bockelman, Okolona Buckeyes
Reserve Champion: Samantha Engler, LC Central Station
Champion/Reserve Market Barrow Champion: Landon Elchinger, Richfield All Stars
Reserve Champion: Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station
MARKET GILTS
Class #1 Light Weight Gilt
1st — Kinsey Kinder, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
2nd — Ian Schwab, Marion Express
3rd — Blake Vandenberghe, Okolona Buckeyes
4th — Caleb Badenhop, Freedom Royal Farmers
5th — Zander Pennington, Holgate Hustlers
Light Weight Market Gilt
Champion: Kinsey Kinder, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Reserve Champion: Ian Schwab, Marion Express
Middle Weight Market Gilt
Class #1 Middle Weight Gilt
1st — Kaelyn Kinnan, LC FFA
2nd — Ruth Wenzinger, Holgate FFA
3rd — Abby Carpenter, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
4th — Ellie Wiemken, County Line Livestock
5th — Sami Graber, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Class #2 Middle Weight Gilt
1st — Cody McDougle, Liberty Center FFA
2nd — Kaylen Behnfeldt, Ridge Kids
3rd — Sophie Schwab, Marion Express
4th — Jillian Eis, Holgate FFA
5th — Jonah Wenzinger, Holgate Hustlers
Champion & Reserve Champion Middle Weight Market Gilt
Champion: Cody McDougle, LC FFA
Reserve Champion: Kaelyn Kinnan, LC FFA
Heavy Weight Market Gilts
Class #1 Heavy Weight Gilt
1st — Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station
2nd — Payton Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Natalie Meyer, Marion Express
4th — Addison Tietje, Marion Express
5th — Bella Agler, North Florida
Class #2 Heavy Weight Gilt
1st — Carmen Rupp, Freedom Royal Farmers
2nd — Garret Macke,
3rd — Nash Meyer, Marion Express
4th — Alexandra Marshall/McGregor, Pleasant Rige
5th — Eric Rettig, Okolona Buckeyes
Champion & Reserve Champion Heavy Weight Market Gilt
Champion: Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station
Reserve Champion: Carmen Rupp, Freedom Royal Farmers
Champion/Reserve Market Gilt
Champion: Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station
Reserve Champion: Cody McDougle, LC FFA
Henry County Bred & Fed Market Hog
Champion: Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station
Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog Overall
Grand Champion: Tyler McDougle,
Reserve Grand Champion: Landon Elchinger
3rd Overall: Cody McDougle
