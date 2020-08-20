SWINE SHOW RESULTS

January Gilts

1st — Kaelyn Kinnan, LC FFA

2nd — Will Seedorf, Marion Express

3rd — Samantha Engler, LC Central Station

4th — Kinsey Kinder, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

5th — Liam Behnfeldt, Ridge Kids

February Gilts

1st — Emma Gerencser, Forever Farmers & Friends

2nd — Cody McDougle, LC Central Station

3rd — Zane Behnfeldt, Ridge Kids

4th — Abby Wiemken, County Line Livestock

March Gilts

1st — Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station

2nd — Elle Wiemken, County Line Livestock

Champion Gilt: Kaelynn Kinnan, LC Central Station

Reserve Champion Gilt: Emma Gerencser, Forever Farmers & Friends

Senior Showmanship

1st — Kaelyn Kinnan, LC FFA

2nd — Payton Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Samantha Graber, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

4th — Abby Carpenter, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

5th — Samantha Engler, LC Central Station

Intermediate Showmanship

1st — Cody McDougle, LC Central Station

2nd — Abby Wiemken, County Line Livestock

3rd — Kaylen Behnfeldt, Ridge Kids

4th — Noah Tietje, Marion Express

5th — Julia Plassman, Forever Farmers & Friends

Junior Showmanship

1st — Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station

2nd — Carmen Rupp, Freedom Royal Farmers

3rd — Kinsey Kinder, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

4th — Emma Gerencser, Forever Farmers & Friends

5th — Colton Barnhisel, Marion Express

Beginner Showmanship

1st — Landon Elchinger, Richfield All Stars

2nd — Clayton Giesige, Marion Express

3rd — Liam Behnfeldt, Ridge Kids

4th — Carter Hammon, County Line Livestock

5th — Camdyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

MARKET HOG

 BARROWS

Light Weight Market Barrow Champion & Reserve Champion

Champion: Abby Wiemken, County Line Livestock

Reserve Champion: Kennedy Perry, LC Central Station

Middle Weight Market Barrows

*Class #1 Middle Weight Barrow

1st — Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station

2nd — Madison Perry, LC Central Station

3rd — Cody McDougle, LC Central Station

4th — Ruth Wenzinger, Holgate FFA

5th — Liam Behnfeldt, Ridge Kids

*Class #2 Middle Weight Barrow

1st — Landon Elchinger, Richfield All Stars

2nd — Kaelyn Kinnan, LC FFA

3rd — Jolyn Eis, Holgate FFA

4th — Ila Pullen, River City Rugrats

5th — Clayton Giesige, Marion Express

Champion & Reserve Champion Middle Weight Market Barrow

Champion: Landon Elchinger, Richfield All Stars

Reserve Champion: Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station

Heavy Weight Market Barrows

Class #1 Heavy Weight Barro

1st — Samantha Engler, LC Central Station

2nd — Brock Bockelman, Okolona Buckeyes

3rd — Jonah Wenzinger, Holgate Hustlers

4th — Emma Gerencser, Forever Farmers & Friends

5th — Trenton Kruse, Freedom Royal Farmers

Class #2 Heavy Weight Barrow

1st — Brady Bockelman, Okolona Buckeyes

2nd — Parker Witte, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Seth Gobrogge, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

4th — Carter Hammon, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

5th — Landon Kruse, Freedom Royal Farmers

Champion & Reserve Champion Heavy Weight Market Barrow

Champion: Brady Bockelman, Okolona Buckeyes

Reserve Champion: Samantha Engler, LC Central Station

Champion/Reserve Market Barrow  Champion: Landon Elchinger, Richfield All Stars

Reserve Champion: Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station

MARKET GILTS

Class #1 Light Weight Gilt

1st — Kinsey Kinder, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

2nd — Ian Schwab, Marion Express

3rd — Blake Vandenberghe, Okolona Buckeyes

4th — Caleb Badenhop, Freedom Royal Farmers

5th — Zander Pennington, Holgate Hustlers

Light Weight Market Gilt

Champion: Kinsey Kinder, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Reserve Champion: Ian Schwab, Marion Express

Middle Weight Market Gilt

Class #1 Middle Weight Gilt

1st — Kaelyn Kinnan, LC FFA

2nd — Ruth Wenzinger, Holgate FFA

3rd — Abby Carpenter, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

4th — Ellie Wiemken, County Line Livestock

5th — Sami Graber, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Class #2 Middle Weight Gilt

1st — Cody McDougle, Liberty Center FFA

2nd — Kaylen Behnfeldt, Ridge Kids

3rd — Sophie Schwab, Marion Express

4th — Jillian Eis, Holgate FFA

5th — Jonah Wenzinger, Holgate Hustlers

Champion & Reserve Champion Middle Weight Market Gilt

Champion: Cody McDougle, LC FFA

Reserve Champion: Kaelyn Kinnan, LC FFA

Heavy Weight Market Gilts

Class #1 Heavy Weight Gilt

1st — Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station

2nd — Payton Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Natalie Meyer, Marion Express

4th — Addison Tietje, Marion Express

5th — Bella Agler, North Florida

Class #2 Heavy Weight Gilt

1st — Carmen Rupp, Freedom Royal Farmers

2nd — Garret Macke,

3rd — Nash Meyer, Marion Express

4th — Alexandra Marshall/McGregor, Pleasant Rige

5th — Eric Rettig, Okolona Buckeyes

Champion & Reserve Champion Heavy Weight Market Gilt

Champion: Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station

Reserve Champion: Carmen Rupp, Freedom Royal Farmers

Champion/Reserve Market Gilt

Champion: Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station

Reserve Champion: Cody McDougle, LC FFA

Henry County Bred & Fed Market Hog

Champion: Tyler McDougle, LC Central Station

Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog Overall

Grand Champion: Tyler McDougle,

Reserve Grand Champion: Landon Elchinger

3rd Overall: Cody McDougle

Load comments