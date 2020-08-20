SHEEP SHOW RESULTS

Senior Showmanship

(15-18 Year Olds as of January 1)

1st — Lauren Sattler, County Line Livestock

2nd — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock

3rd — Chelsea Sattler, LC Central Station

4th — Johnathon Brueshaber, HC Sharp Shooters

5th — Justine Eis, Holgate FFA

Intermediate Showmanship

(12-14 Year Olds as of January 1)

1st — Tyler Rohrs, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

2nd — Honesty Davis, Holgate Hustlers

3rd — Aiden Helmke, County Line Livestock

4th — Adrianna Meyer, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

5th — Janelle Sattler, LC Central Station

Junior Showmanship

(9 years old and 2nd year in project- 11 Year Olds as of January 1)

1st — Nathan Sattler, County Line Livestock

2nd — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

3rd — Bailey Wiseman, County Line Livestock

4th — Madelyn Sattler Maumee Valley

5th — Ella Schaublin, HC Hoofbeats

Beginner Showmanship

(Age 8 or 9 and in 3rd Grade and first year in project)

1st — Anika Rosebrock, Freedom Royal Farmers

2nd — Abigail Rohrs, Northeastern 4-H Neighbor

3rd — Alexis Engel, HC Sharp Shooters

4th — Kelsi Eicher, Town & Country

4th — Dylan Heuerman, Maumee Valley

BREEDING CLASSES

Ewe Lambs

Class 1

1st — Nathan Sattler, County Line Livestock

2nd — Chelsea Sattler, LC Central Station

Class 2

1st — Lauren Sattler, County Line Livestock

2nd — Madelyn Sattler, Maumee Valley

Yearling Ewe Lambs

1st — Emma Fifer, Marion Express

2nd — Lauder Bockelman, Okolona Buckeyes

Grand Champion Overall Ewe  Grand Champion: Nathan Sattler, County Line Livestock

Reserve Grand Champion: Lauren Sattler, County Line Livestock

Essay Market Lambs

1st — Alexis Engel, HC Sharp Shooters

2nd — Honesty Davis, Holgate Hustlers

3rd — Abby Wiemken, County Line Livestock

4th — Anika Rosebrock, Freedom Royal Farmers

5th — Austin Sonnenberg, Maumee Valley

Market Lambs

Lightweight

1st — Chelsea Sattler, County Line Livestock

2nd — Honesty Davis, Holgate Hustlers

3rd — Bailey Wiseman, County Line Livestock

4th — Janelle Sattler, LC Central Station

5th — Abigail Rohrs, Northeastern 4-H Neighbor

Middleweight

1st — Lauren Sattler, County Line Livestock

2nd — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock

3rd — Madelyn Sattler, Maumee Valley

4th — Tyler Rohrs, Northeastern 4-H Neighbor

5th — Abigail Rohrs, Northeastern 4-H Neighbor

Heavyweight

1st — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock

2nd — Nathan Sattler, County Line Livestock

3rd — Ethan Sattler, County Line Livestock

4th — Tyler Rohrs, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

5th — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb

Grand Champion: Lauren Sattler, County Line Livestock

Reserve Grand Champion: Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock

Bred & Fed Market Lamb

Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock

