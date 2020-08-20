SHEEP SHOW RESULTS
Senior Showmanship
(15-18 Year Olds as of January 1)
1st — Lauren Sattler, County Line Livestock
2nd — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock
3rd — Chelsea Sattler, LC Central Station
4th — Johnathon Brueshaber, HC Sharp Shooters
5th — Justine Eis, Holgate FFA
Intermediate Showmanship
(12-14 Year Olds as of January 1)
1st — Tyler Rohrs, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
2nd — Honesty Davis, Holgate Hustlers
3rd — Aiden Helmke, County Line Livestock
4th — Adrianna Meyer, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
5th — Janelle Sattler, LC Central Station
Junior Showmanship
(9 years old and 2nd year in project- 11 Year Olds as of January 1)
1st — Nathan Sattler, County Line Livestock
2nd — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
3rd — Bailey Wiseman, County Line Livestock
4th — Madelyn Sattler Maumee Valley
5th — Ella Schaublin, HC Hoofbeats
Beginner Showmanship
(Age 8 or 9 and in 3rd Grade and first year in project)
1st — Anika Rosebrock, Freedom Royal Farmers
2nd — Abigail Rohrs, Northeastern 4-H Neighbor
3rd — Alexis Engel, HC Sharp Shooters
4th — Kelsi Eicher, Town & Country
4th — Dylan Heuerman, Maumee Valley
BREEDING CLASSES
Ewe Lambs
Class 1
1st — Nathan Sattler, County Line Livestock
2nd — Chelsea Sattler, LC Central Station
Class 2
1st — Lauren Sattler, County Line Livestock
2nd — Madelyn Sattler, Maumee Valley
Yearling Ewe Lambs
1st — Emma Fifer, Marion Express
2nd — Lauder Bockelman, Okolona Buckeyes
Grand Champion Overall Ewe Grand Champion: Nathan Sattler, County Line Livestock
Reserve Grand Champion: Lauren Sattler, County Line Livestock
Essay Market Lambs
1st — Alexis Engel, HC Sharp Shooters
2nd — Honesty Davis, Holgate Hustlers
3rd — Abby Wiemken, County Line Livestock
4th — Anika Rosebrock, Freedom Royal Farmers
5th — Austin Sonnenberg, Maumee Valley
Market Lambs
Lightweight
1st — Chelsea Sattler, County Line Livestock
2nd — Honesty Davis, Holgate Hustlers
3rd — Bailey Wiseman, County Line Livestock
4th — Janelle Sattler, LC Central Station
5th — Abigail Rohrs, Northeastern 4-H Neighbor
Middleweight
1st — Lauren Sattler, County Line Livestock
2nd — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock
3rd — Madelyn Sattler, Maumee Valley
4th — Tyler Rohrs, Northeastern 4-H Neighbor
5th — Abigail Rohrs, Northeastern 4-H Neighbor
Heavyweight
1st — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock
2nd — Nathan Sattler, County Line Livestock
3rd — Ethan Sattler, County Line Livestock
4th — Tyler Rohrs, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
5th — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb
Grand Champion: Lauren Sattler, County Line Livestock
Reserve Grand Champion: Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock
Bred & Fed Market Lamb
Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock
