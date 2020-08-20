HC Junior Fair Rabbits Department Results

Senior Showmanship

1st Place: Cassandra Parsons, Pleasant Ridge

2nd Place: Madison Prigge, Marion Express

3rd Place: Karmen Chaffee, Okolona Buckeyes

4th Place: Bailey Schwiebert, Marion Express

5th Place: Emma Carpenter, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Intermediate Showmanship

1st Place: Madeline Bailey, LC Central Station

2nd Place: Isabell Hill, HC Hoofbeats

3rd Place: Kamryn Chaffee, Okolona Buckeyes

4th Place: CJ Helberg, Freedom Royal Farmers

5th Place: Logan Miller, Pleasant Ridge

Junior Showmanship

1st Place: Caden Hill, LC Central Station

2nd Place: Emaline Eggers, Freedom Royal Farmers

3rd Place: Lexie Miller, Pleasant Ridge

4th Place: Natalie Cavanaugh, Maumee Valley

5th Place: Xander Damman, LC Central Station

Beginner Showmanship

1st Place: Wyatt Damman, LC Central Station

2nd Place: Amanda Parsons, Pleasant Ridge

3rd Place: Taylor Schwaber, Marion Express

4th Place: Calissa Vogelsong, Okolona Buckeyes

Breeding Class 4 (Fancy) Rabbits- Best of Breed

Champion Dutch: Delaney Barnes, Marion Express

Champion Havana: Rachel Iverson, Okolona Buckeyes

Reserve Champion Havana: Eva Swary, Pleasant Ridge

Champion Holland Lop: Nathan Miller, Pleasant Ridge

Reserve Champion Holland Lop: Logan Miller, Pleasant Ridge

Champion Jersey Wooly: Lexi Miller, Pleasant Ridge

Champion Lion Head: Madeline Bailey, LC Central Station

Reserve Champion Lion Head: Madison Moore, Richfield All Stars

Champion Mini Lop: Emma Carpenter, Grelton Blue Birds & Prize Livestock

Reserve Champion Mini Lop: CJ Helberg, Freedom Royal Farmers

Champion Mini Rex: Taylor Schwaber, Marion Express

Reserve Champion Mini Rex: Mason Parsons, Pleasant Ridge

Champion Mini Satin: Calissa Vogelsong, Okolona Buckeyes

Champion Polish: Jenna Oberhaus, Richfield All Stars

Reserve Grand Champion: Jenna Oberhaus, Richfield All Stars

Champion Netherland Dwarf: Kamryn Chaffee, Okolona Buckeyes

Reserve Champion Netherland Dwarf: Karmen Chaffee, Okolona Buckeyes

Champion Trianta: Kamryn Chaffee, Okolona Buckeyes

Champion Angora: Blake Reimund, Marion Express

Grand Champion 4-H Class Rabbit: Kamryn Chaffee, Okolona Buckeyes

Reserve Grand Champion 4-Class Rabbit: Rachel Iverson, Okolona Buckeyes

Breeding Class 6 (Commercial) Rabbits - Best of Breeds

Grand Champion Californian: Lexie Miller, Pleasant Ridge

Reserve Grand Champion Californian: Nathan Miller, Pleasant Ridge

Grand Champion Champagne D’Argent: Tyler Wiemken, Forever Farmers & Friends

Grand Champion New Zealand: Aubrey Pennington, Holgate Hustlers

Reserve Grand Champion New Zealand: Aubrey Pennington, Holgate Hustlers

Grand Champion Silver Fox: Jordan Arps, Richfield All Stars

Reserve Grand Champion: Jordan Arps, Richfield All Stars

Grand Champion 6-Class Rabbit - Aubrey Pennington, Holgate Hustlers

Reserve Grand Champion 6-Class Rabbit - Lexie Miller, Pleasant Ridge

Single Roaster

Grand Champion: Kamryn Chaffee, Okolona Buckeyes

Reserve Grand Champion: Carson Prigge, Marion Express

3rd Place: Bailey Schwiebert, Marion Express

4th Place: Kelsey Schwiebert, Marion Express

5th Place: CJ Helberg, Freedom Royal Farmers

Meat Pen of 3

Grand Champion: Cowen Estel, Okolona Buckeyes

Reserve Grand Champion: Evelyn Blandy, Town & Country 4-H’ers

3rd Place: Jordan Arps, Richfield All Stars

4th Place: Caylee Schwiebert, Marion Express

5th Place: Kenzie Gubernath, Marion Express

Load comments