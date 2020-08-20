HC Junior Fair Rabbits Department Results
Senior Showmanship
1st Place: Cassandra Parsons, Pleasant Ridge
2nd Place: Madison Prigge, Marion Express
3rd Place: Karmen Chaffee, Okolona Buckeyes
4th Place: Bailey Schwiebert, Marion Express
5th Place: Emma Carpenter, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Intermediate Showmanship
1st Place: Madeline Bailey, LC Central Station
2nd Place: Isabell Hill, HC Hoofbeats
3rd Place: Kamryn Chaffee, Okolona Buckeyes
4th Place: CJ Helberg, Freedom Royal Farmers
5th Place: Logan Miller, Pleasant Ridge
Junior Showmanship
1st Place: Caden Hill, LC Central Station
2nd Place: Emaline Eggers, Freedom Royal Farmers
3rd Place: Lexie Miller, Pleasant Ridge
4th Place: Natalie Cavanaugh, Maumee Valley
5th Place: Xander Damman, LC Central Station
Beginner Showmanship
1st Place: Wyatt Damman, LC Central Station
2nd Place: Amanda Parsons, Pleasant Ridge
3rd Place: Taylor Schwaber, Marion Express
4th Place: Calissa Vogelsong, Okolona Buckeyes
Breeding Class 4 (Fancy) Rabbits- Best of Breed
Champion Dutch: Delaney Barnes, Marion Express
Champion Havana: Rachel Iverson, Okolona Buckeyes
Reserve Champion Havana: Eva Swary, Pleasant Ridge
Champion Holland Lop: Nathan Miller, Pleasant Ridge
Reserve Champion Holland Lop: Logan Miller, Pleasant Ridge
Champion Jersey Wooly: Lexi Miller, Pleasant Ridge
Champion Lion Head: Madeline Bailey, LC Central Station
Reserve Champion Lion Head: Madison Moore, Richfield All Stars
Champion Mini Lop: Emma Carpenter, Grelton Blue Birds & Prize Livestock
Reserve Champion Mini Lop: CJ Helberg, Freedom Royal Farmers
Champion Mini Rex: Taylor Schwaber, Marion Express
Reserve Champion Mini Rex: Mason Parsons, Pleasant Ridge
Champion Mini Satin: Calissa Vogelsong, Okolona Buckeyes
Champion Polish: Jenna Oberhaus, Richfield All Stars
Reserve Grand Champion: Jenna Oberhaus, Richfield All Stars
Champion Netherland Dwarf: Kamryn Chaffee, Okolona Buckeyes
Reserve Champion Netherland Dwarf: Karmen Chaffee, Okolona Buckeyes
Champion Trianta: Kamryn Chaffee, Okolona Buckeyes
Champion Angora: Blake Reimund, Marion Express
Grand Champion 4-H Class Rabbit: Kamryn Chaffee, Okolona Buckeyes
Reserve Grand Champion 4-Class Rabbit: Rachel Iverson, Okolona Buckeyes
Breeding Class 6 (Commercial) Rabbits - Best of Breeds
Grand Champion Californian: Lexie Miller, Pleasant Ridge
Reserve Grand Champion Californian: Nathan Miller, Pleasant Ridge
Grand Champion Champagne D’Argent: Tyler Wiemken, Forever Farmers & Friends
Grand Champion New Zealand: Aubrey Pennington, Holgate Hustlers
Reserve Grand Champion New Zealand: Aubrey Pennington, Holgate Hustlers
Grand Champion Silver Fox: Jordan Arps, Richfield All Stars
Reserve Grand Champion: Jordan Arps, Richfield All Stars
Grand Champion 6-Class Rabbit - Aubrey Pennington, Holgate Hustlers
Reserve Grand Champion 6-Class Rabbit - Lexie Miller, Pleasant Ridge
Single Roaster
Grand Champion: Kamryn Chaffee, Okolona Buckeyes
Reserve Grand Champion: Carson Prigge, Marion Express
3rd Place: Bailey Schwiebert, Marion Express
4th Place: Kelsey Schwiebert, Marion Express
5th Place: CJ Helberg, Freedom Royal Farmers
Meat Pen of 3
Grand Champion: Cowen Estel, Okolona Buckeyes
Reserve Grand Champion: Evelyn Blandy, Town & Country 4-H’ers
3rd Place: Jordan Arps, Richfield All Stars
4th Place: Caylee Schwiebert, Marion Express
5th Place: Kenzie Gubernath, Marion Express
