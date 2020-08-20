HORSE - SPEED SHOW RESULTS

Senior Barrels

1st — Kendyl Anderson

2nd — Maryn Findling

3rd — Joslyn Mohring

Junior Barrels

1st — Ella Schaublin

2nd — Isabel Hill

3rd — Claire Kirkendall

Pony Barrels

1st —Olivia Westhoven

Walk-Trot Barrels

1st — Emerson Gerken

Senior Flags

1st — Maryn Findling

2nd — Micah Bok

3rd — Joslyn Mohring

Junior Flags

1st — Isabel Hill

2nd — Ella Schaublin

3rd — Paige Hill

Senior Cones & Barrels

1st — Katie Gerken

2nd — Micah Bok

3rd — Joslyn Mohring

Junior Cones & Barrels

1st — Isabel Hill

2nd — Claira Kirkendall

3rd — Ryli Rohrs

Pony Cones & Barrels

1st — Olivia Westhoven

Senior Poles

1st — Paige Bartels

2nd — Katie Gerken

3rd — Mia Badenhop

Junior Poles

1st — Ella Schaublin

2nd — Isabel Hill

3rd — Claira Kirkendall

Pony Poles

1st — Olivia Westhoven

Walk-Trot Poles

1st — Lorelai Erford

Senior Stakes Race

1st — Shalyn Findling

2nd — Joslyn Mohring

3rd — Micah Bok

Junior Stakes Race

1st — Isabell Hill

2nd — Ella Schaublin

3rd — Claira Kirkendall

Pony Stakes Race

1st — Olivia Westhoven

Walk-Trot Stakes Race

1st — Lorelai Erford

Senior Keyhole

1st — Kendyl Anderson

2nd — Paige Bartels

3rd — Mia Badenhop

Junior Keyhole

1st — Isabell Hill

2nd — Ella Schaublin

3rd — Claira Kirkendall

Pony Keyhole

1st — Olivia Westhoven

Walk-Trot Keyhole

1st — Lorelai Erford

Senior Speed & Control

1st — Kendyl Anderson

2nd — Shalyn Findling

3rd — Joslyn Mohring

Junior Speed & Control

1st — Ella Schaublin

2nd — Isabell Hill

3rd — Claira Kirkendall

Pony Speed & Control

1st — Olivia Westhoven

Senior Butterfly

1st — Katie Gerken

2nd — Micah Bok

3rd — Shalyn Findling

Junior Butterfly

1st — Ella Schaublin

2nd — Ryli Rohrs

3rd — Claira Kirkendall

Pony Butterfly

1st — Olivia Westhoven

