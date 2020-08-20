HORSE - SPEED SHOW RESULTS
Senior Barrels
1st — Kendyl Anderson
2nd — Maryn Findling
3rd — Joslyn Mohring
Junior Barrels
1st — Ella Schaublin
2nd — Isabel Hill
3rd — Claire Kirkendall
Pony Barrels
1st —Olivia Westhoven
Walk-Trot Barrels
1st — Emerson Gerken
Senior Flags
1st — Maryn Findling
2nd — Micah Bok
3rd — Joslyn Mohring
Junior Flags
1st — Isabel Hill
2nd — Ella Schaublin
3rd — Paige Hill
Senior Cones & Barrels
1st — Katie Gerken
2nd — Micah Bok
3rd — Joslyn Mohring
Junior Cones & Barrels
1st — Isabel Hill
2nd — Claira Kirkendall
3rd — Ryli Rohrs
Pony Cones & Barrels
1st — Olivia Westhoven
Senior Poles
1st — Paige Bartels
2nd — Katie Gerken
3rd — Mia Badenhop
Junior Poles
1st — Ella Schaublin
2nd — Isabel Hill
3rd — Claira Kirkendall
Pony Poles
1st — Olivia Westhoven
Walk-Trot Poles
1st — Lorelai Erford
Senior Stakes Race
1st — Shalyn Findling
2nd — Joslyn Mohring
3rd — Micah Bok
Junior Stakes Race
1st — Isabell Hill
2nd — Ella Schaublin
3rd — Claira Kirkendall
Pony Stakes Race
1st — Olivia Westhoven
Walk-Trot Stakes Race
1st — Lorelai Erford
Senior Keyhole
1st — Kendyl Anderson
2nd — Paige Bartels
3rd — Mia Badenhop
Junior Keyhole
1st — Isabell Hill
2nd — Ella Schaublin
3rd — Claira Kirkendall
Pony Keyhole
1st — Olivia Westhoven
Walk-Trot Keyhole
1st — Lorelai Erford
Senior Speed & Control
1st — Kendyl Anderson
2nd — Shalyn Findling
3rd — Joslyn Mohring
Junior Speed & Control
1st — Ella Schaublin
2nd — Isabell Hill
3rd — Claira Kirkendall
Pony Speed & Control
1st — Olivia Westhoven
Senior Butterfly
1st — Katie Gerken
2nd — Micah Bok
3rd — Shalyn Findling
Junior Butterfly
1st — Ella Schaublin
2nd — Ryli Rohrs
3rd — Claira Kirkendall
Pony Butterfly
1st — Olivia Westhoven
