GOAT SHOW RESULTS

Senior Showmanship

(15-18 years old as of January 1)

1st — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock

2nd — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station

3rd — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock

4th — Madelynn Heitman, Okolona Buckeyes

5th — Ethan Sattler, County Line Livestock

Intermediate Showmanship

(12-14 years old as of January 1)

1st — Aiden Helmke, County Line Livestock

2nd — Lauren Sattler, County Line Livestock

3rd — Adrianna Meyer, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

4th — Morgan Reimund, Marion Express

5th — Tucker Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Junior Showmanship

(9 years, second year in the project -11 years old as of January 1)

1st — Nicholas Fry, LC Central Station

2nd — Raegan Rettig, Maumee Valley

3rd — James Bailey, LC Central Station

4th — Baxter Barrett, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

5th — Alli Johnson, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Beginner Showmanship

(Age 8 or 9 years old and in the 3rd grade AND first year in project)

1st — Bergstrom Barrett, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

2nd — Piper Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Hailey Bowen, LC Central Station

4th — Ryder Shope, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

5th — Camdyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Dairy Breeding Goats

Doe Intermediate Kid- Dairy

1st — James Bailey, LC Central Station

2nd — James Bailey, LC Central Station

Doe Yearling Dry- Dairy (1 year old and under 2)

1st — Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Grand Champion/Reserve Junior Dairy Breed Goat

Grand Champion: James Bailey, LC Central Station

Reserve Grand Champion: Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Doe Yearling 2 Years and Under 3 in Milk- Dairy

1st — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station

2nd — Kyler Hietman, Okolona Buckeyes

Doe 3 Yrs. Old and Under 5 in Milk- Dairy

1st — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station

2nd — Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Doe 5 Yrs. Old & Over in Milk- Dairy

1st — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station

2nd — Madilynn Heitman, Okolona Buckeyes

Grand Champion/Reserve Senior Dairy Goat

Grand Champion: Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station

Reserve Grand Champion: Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station

Meat Breeding Goats

Junior Doe Kid- Meat Type (0-3 Months of Age)

1st — Madeline Embree, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Intermediate Doe Kid (4-6 Months of Age)- Meat Type

1st — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock

2nd — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock

3rd — Colton Helmke, County Line Livestock

4th — Caroline Fedderke, Okolona Buckeyes

5th — Kinze Jaqua, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Senior Doe (7-12 Months of Age)- Meat Type

1st — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock

2nd — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock

3rd — Colton Helmke, County Line Livestock

4th — Adrianna Meyer, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

5th — Hailey Bowen, LC Central Station

Grand Champion/Reserve Junior Meat Breed Goat

Grand Champion: Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock

Reserve Grand Champion: Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock

Yearling Doe (13 Months to Under 16 Months of Age)- Meat Type

1st — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station

2nd — Nicholas Fry, LC Central Station

3rd — Adrianna Meyer, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

4th — Kyler Hietman, Okolona Buckeyes

Yearling Doe (16 Months to Under 24 Months of Age)- Meat Type

1st — Adrianna Meyer, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

2nd — Kendall Smith, Forever Farmers & Friends

Doe 2 Yrs. Old & Under 3- Meat Type

1st — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station

2nd — Madilynn Heitman, Okolona Buckeyes

Doe 3 Yrs. Old and Older- Meat Type

1st — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station

Grand Champion/Reserve Senior Meat Breed Goat

Grand Champion: Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station

Reserve Grand Champion: Nicholas Fry, LC Central Station

Pygmy Goat – Doe Under 2 years

1st — Bradyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

2nd — Caydyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Camdyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

4th — Ryder Shope, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

5th — Elizabeth Ogan, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Pygmy Goat – Doe Over 2 years

1st — Camdyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

2nd — Caydyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Alex Rupright, Holgate Hustlers

4th — Bradyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

5th — Maggie Weller, Gerald Busy Fingers

Grand Champion/Reserve Female Pygmy Doe

Grand Champion: Camdyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Reserve Grand Champion: Caydyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Pygmy Goat – Wether Under 2 years

1st — Carter Kruse, Ridge Kids

2nd — Camdyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Caydyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

4th — Ryder Shope, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Pygmy Goat – Wether Over 2 years

1st — Alex Rupright, Holgate Hustlers

2nd — Elizabeth Ogan, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Elizabeth Ogan, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Grand Champion/Reserve Pygmy Wether

Grand Champion: Alex Rupright, Holgate Hustlers

Reserve Grand Champion: Carter Kruse, Ridge Kids

Fiber Goats

1st — Madeline Embree, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

2nd —Madeline Embree, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Pack Goats

1st — Kendall Smith, Forever Farmers & Friends

Dairy Market Wethers

Weight Class #1

1st — Braden Hall, Maumee Valley

2nd — Hailey Bowen, LC Central Station

3rd — Mason Vandenberghe, Buckeye Kids

4th — Kyler Heitman, Okolona Buckeyes

5th — Kennedy Rettig, Maumee Valley

Weight Class #2

1st — Madilynn Heitman, Okolona Buckeyes

2nd — Audrey Sonnenberg, Maumee Valley

3rd — Bergstrom Barrett, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

4th —Place: Carly Beman, North Florida

5th — Baxter Barrett, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Weight Class #3

1st — Karsyn Weber, Marion Express

2nd — Austin Sonnenberg, Maumee Valley

3rd — Kensey Weber, Marion Express

4th — Kennedy Rettig, Maumee Valley

5th — Raegan Rettig, Maumee Valley

Weight Class #4

1st — Karly Weber, Marion Express

2nd — Olivia Rettig, Marion Express

3rd — Brenton Rettig, Marion Express

4th — Reagan Dietrich, North Florida

5th — Raegan Rettig, Maumee Valley

Weight Class #5

1st — Olivia Rettig, Marion Express

2nd — CJ Helberg, Freedom Royal Farmers

3rd — Mitchell Rosebrock, Freedom Royal Farmers

4th — Collin Speiser, North Florida

5th — Taylor Dietrich, North Florida

Grand Champion/Reserve Dairy Market Goat

Grand Champion — Karsyn Weber, Marion Express

Reserve Grand Champion — Olivia Rettig, Marion Express

Meat Type Market Wethers

Weight Class #1

1st — Tucker Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

2nd — Brice Baumert, Freedom Royal Farmers

3rd — Christian Horner, Maumee Valley

4th — Kendall Horner, Maumee Valley

5th — Karsyn Weber, Marion Express

Weight Class #2

1st — Aiden Helmke, County Line Livestock

2nd — Lauren Sattler, County Line Livestock

3rd — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station

4th — Brody Jaqua, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

5th — Piper Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Weight Class #3

1st — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock

2nd — Nicholas Fry, LC Central Station

3rd — Caroline Fedderke, Okolona Buckeyes

4th — Ethan Sattler, County Line Livestock

5th — Raegan Gerken, Ridge Kids

Weight Class #4

1st — Aiden Helmke, County Line Livestock

2nd — Audrey Honeck, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Kinze Jaqua, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

4th — Audrey Honeck, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

5th — Kinze Jaqua, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Grand Champion/Reserve Market Goat- Meat Type

Champion — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock

Reserve Grand Champion — Colton Helmke, County Line Livestock

Load comments