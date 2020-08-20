GOAT SHOW RESULTS
Senior Showmanship
(15-18 years old as of January 1)
1st — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock
2nd — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station
3rd — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock
4th — Madelynn Heitman, Okolona Buckeyes
5th — Ethan Sattler, County Line Livestock
Intermediate Showmanship
(12-14 years old as of January 1)
1st — Aiden Helmke, County Line Livestock
2nd — Lauren Sattler, County Line Livestock
3rd — Adrianna Meyer, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
4th — Morgan Reimund, Marion Express
5th — Tucker Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Junior Showmanship
(9 years, second year in the project -11 years old as of January 1)
1st — Nicholas Fry, LC Central Station
2nd — Raegan Rettig, Maumee Valley
3rd — James Bailey, LC Central Station
4th — Baxter Barrett, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
5th — Alli Johnson, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Beginner Showmanship
(Age 8 or 9 years old and in the 3rd grade AND first year in project)
1st — Bergstrom Barrett, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
2nd — Piper Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Hailey Bowen, LC Central Station
4th — Ryder Shope, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
5th — Camdyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Dairy Breeding Goats
Doe Intermediate Kid- Dairy
1st — James Bailey, LC Central Station
2nd — James Bailey, LC Central Station
Doe Yearling Dry- Dairy (1 year old and under 2)
1st — Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Grand Champion/Reserve Junior Dairy Breed Goat
Grand Champion: James Bailey, LC Central Station
Reserve Grand Champion: Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Doe Yearling 2 Years and Under 3 in Milk- Dairy
1st — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station
2nd — Kyler Hietman, Okolona Buckeyes
Doe 3 Yrs. Old and Under 5 in Milk- Dairy
1st — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station
2nd — Abby Bayes, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Doe 5 Yrs. Old & Over in Milk- Dairy
1st — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station
2nd — Madilynn Heitman, Okolona Buckeyes
Grand Champion/Reserve Senior Dairy Goat
Grand Champion: Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station
Reserve Grand Champion: Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station
Meat Breeding Goats
Junior Doe Kid- Meat Type (0-3 Months of Age)
1st — Madeline Embree, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Intermediate Doe Kid (4-6 Months of Age)- Meat Type
1st — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock
2nd — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock
3rd — Colton Helmke, County Line Livestock
4th — Caroline Fedderke, Okolona Buckeyes
5th — Kinze Jaqua, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Senior Doe (7-12 Months of Age)- Meat Type
1st — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock
2nd — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock
3rd — Colton Helmke, County Line Livestock
4th — Adrianna Meyer, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
5th — Hailey Bowen, LC Central Station
Grand Champion/Reserve Junior Meat Breed Goat
Grand Champion: Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock
Reserve Grand Champion: Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock
Yearling Doe (13 Months to Under 16 Months of Age)- Meat Type
1st — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station
2nd — Nicholas Fry, LC Central Station
3rd — Adrianna Meyer, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
4th — Kyler Hietman, Okolona Buckeyes
Yearling Doe (16 Months to Under 24 Months of Age)- Meat Type
1st — Adrianna Meyer, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
2nd — Kendall Smith, Forever Farmers & Friends
Doe 2 Yrs. Old & Under 3- Meat Type
1st — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station
2nd — Madilynn Heitman, Okolona Buckeyes
Doe 3 Yrs. Old and Older- Meat Type
1st — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station
Grand Champion/Reserve Senior Meat Breed Goat
Grand Champion: Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station
Reserve Grand Champion: Nicholas Fry, LC Central Station
Pygmy Goat – Doe Under 2 years
1st — Bradyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
2nd — Caydyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Camdyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
4th — Ryder Shope, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
5th — Elizabeth Ogan, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Pygmy Goat – Doe Over 2 years
1st — Camdyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
2nd — Caydyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Alex Rupright, Holgate Hustlers
4th — Bradyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
5th — Maggie Weller, Gerald Busy Fingers
Grand Champion/Reserve Female Pygmy Doe
Grand Champion: Camdyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Reserve Grand Champion: Caydyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Pygmy Goat – Wether Under 2 years
1st — Carter Kruse, Ridge Kids
2nd — Camdyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Caydyn Keith, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
4th — Ryder Shope, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Pygmy Goat – Wether Over 2 years
1st — Alex Rupright, Holgate Hustlers
2nd — Elizabeth Ogan, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Elizabeth Ogan, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Grand Champion/Reserve Pygmy Wether
Grand Champion: Alex Rupright, Holgate Hustlers
Reserve Grand Champion: Carter Kruse, Ridge Kids
Fiber Goats
1st — Madeline Embree, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
2nd —Madeline Embree, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Pack Goats
1st — Kendall Smith, Forever Farmers & Friends
Dairy Market Wethers
Weight Class #1
1st — Braden Hall, Maumee Valley
2nd — Hailey Bowen, LC Central Station
3rd — Mason Vandenberghe, Buckeye Kids
4th — Kyler Heitman, Okolona Buckeyes
5th — Kennedy Rettig, Maumee Valley
Weight Class #2
1st — Madilynn Heitman, Okolona Buckeyes
2nd — Audrey Sonnenberg, Maumee Valley
3rd — Bergstrom Barrett, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
4th —Place: Carly Beman, North Florida
5th — Baxter Barrett, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Weight Class #3
1st — Karsyn Weber, Marion Express
2nd — Austin Sonnenberg, Maumee Valley
3rd — Kensey Weber, Marion Express
4th — Kennedy Rettig, Maumee Valley
5th — Raegan Rettig, Maumee Valley
Weight Class #4
1st — Karly Weber, Marion Express
2nd — Olivia Rettig, Marion Express
3rd — Brenton Rettig, Marion Express
4th — Reagan Dietrich, North Florida
5th — Raegan Rettig, Maumee Valley
Weight Class #5
1st — Olivia Rettig, Marion Express
2nd — CJ Helberg, Freedom Royal Farmers
3rd — Mitchell Rosebrock, Freedom Royal Farmers
4th — Collin Speiser, North Florida
5th — Taylor Dietrich, North Florida
Grand Champion/Reserve Dairy Market Goat
Grand Champion — Karsyn Weber, Marion Express
Reserve Grand Champion — Olivia Rettig, Marion Express
Meat Type Market Wethers
Weight Class #1
1st — Tucker Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
2nd — Brice Baumert, Freedom Royal Farmers
3rd — Christian Horner, Maumee Valley
4th — Kendall Horner, Maumee Valley
5th — Karsyn Weber, Marion Express
Weight Class #2
1st — Aiden Helmke, County Line Livestock
2nd — Lauren Sattler, County Line Livestock
3rd — Kalleigh Fry, LC Central Station
4th — Brody Jaqua, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
5th — Piper Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Weight Class #3
1st — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock
2nd — Nicholas Fry, LC Central Station
3rd — Caroline Fedderke, Okolona Buckeyes
4th — Ethan Sattler, County Line Livestock
5th — Raegan Gerken, Ridge Kids
Weight Class #4
1st — Aiden Helmke, County Line Livestock
2nd — Audrey Honeck, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Kinze Jaqua, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
4th — Audrey Honeck, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
5th — Kinze Jaqua, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Grand Champion/Reserve Market Goat- Meat Type
Champion — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock
Reserve Grand Champion — Colton Helmke, County Line Livestock
