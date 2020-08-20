DOG SHOW RESULTS

 Showmanship – Junior A

1st  — Leah Topp

Showmanship – Junior B

1st — Blake Reimund

Showmanship – Intermediate A

1st — Addison Thompson

2nd — Garrett Hull

Showmanship – Intermediate B

1st — Emmaline Weaver

2nd — Morgan Reimund

3rd — Tennley Stollings

Obedience – Beginner Novice A

1st — Addison Thompson

2nd — Alexandra Marshall McGregor

3rd — Garrett Hull

4th — Aubrey Reynolds

Obedience – Beginner Novice B

1st — Tennley Stollings

2nd — Emaline Weaver

3rd — Leah Topp

4th — Morgan Reimund

Agility – Beginner

1st — Haley Schweibert

2nd — Leah Topp

Agility – Advanced

1st — Garrett Hull

2nd — Alexandra Marshall/McGregor

3rd — Emmaline Weaver

4th — Morgan Reimund

