DOG SHOW RESULTS
Showmanship – Junior A
1st — Leah Topp
Showmanship – Junior B
1st — Blake Reimund
Showmanship – Intermediate A
1st — Addison Thompson
2nd — Garrett Hull
Showmanship – Intermediate B
1st — Emmaline Weaver
2nd — Morgan Reimund
3rd — Tennley Stollings
Obedience – Beginner Novice A
1st — Addison Thompson
2nd — Alexandra Marshall McGregor
3rd — Garrett Hull
4th — Aubrey Reynolds
Obedience – Beginner Novice B
1st — Tennley Stollings
2nd — Emaline Weaver
3rd — Leah Topp
4th — Morgan Reimund
Agility – Beginner
1st — Haley Schweibert
2nd — Leah Topp
Agility – Advanced
1st — Garrett Hull
2nd — Alexandra Marshall/McGregor
3rd — Emmaline Weaver
4th — Morgan Reimund
