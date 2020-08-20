DAIRY SHOW RESULTS
Senior Showmanship
(15-18 Year Olds as of January 1)
1st — Sami Graber, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
2nd — Allison Bickel, Ridge Kids
3rd — Brooke Bostelman, Marion Express
4th — Sarah Graber, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Intermediate Showmanship
(12-14 Year Olds as of January 1)
1st — Lani Rosebrook, Marion Express
2nd — Mason Bickel, Ridge Kids
Junior Showmanship
( 9-12 Year Olds as of January 1)
1st — Grahm Rosebrook, Marion Express
2nd — Azlyn Pagan, County Line Livestock
3rd — Carston Hoops, Marion Express
4th — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
5th — Jake Bostelman, Marion Express
Beginner Showmanship
(Age 8 or 9 and in 3rd grade and first year in project)
1st — Ryder Rosebrook, Marion Express
2nd — Payton Sell, Ridge Kids
Holstein Showmanship — Allison Bickel, Ridge Kids
Best Fitted Dairy Animal — Lani Rosebrook, Marion Express
HOLSTEINS
Junior Heifer Calf
1st — Payton Sell, Ridge Kids
2nd — Jake Bostelman, Marion Express
3rd — Carston Hoops, Marion Express
4th — MaKenna Bickel, Ridge Kids
5th — Ryder Rosebrook, Marion Express
Intermediate Heifer Calf
1st — Lanie Rosebrook, Marion Express
2nd — Bailey Sonnenberg, Holgate Hustlers
Intermediate Yearling Heifer
1st — Grahm Rosebrook, Marion Express
2nd — Mason Bickel, Ridge Kids
Senior Yearling Heifer
1st — Allison Bickel, Ridge Kids
Champion/Reserve Junior Holstein Female
Champion — Payton Sell, Ridge Kids
Reserve Champion — Lanie Rosebrook, Marion Express
JERSEYS
Junior Heifer Calf
1st — Azlyn Pagan, County Line Livestock
Intermediate Heifer Calf
1st — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
Junior Heifer Yearling
1st — Sami Graber, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
2nd — Sarah Graber, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors
Champion/Reserve Junior Jersey Female
Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
Reserve Champion — Azlyn Pagan, County Line Livestock
GUERNSEY
Summer Yearling Heifer
1st — Renee Bok, County Line
Champion/Reserve Junior Guernsey Female
Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
Overall Champion/Reserve Champion Junior Dairy Female
Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
Reserve Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
AYRSHIRE
Champion Senior Ayrshire Female — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
JERSEY
2-Year-Old Cow
1st — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
2nd — Brooke Bostelman, Marion Express
Champion Senior Jersey Female — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
GUERNSEY
Champion Senior Guernsey Female — Renee Bok, County Line
Overall Champion/Reserve Champion Senior Dairy Female
Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
Reserve Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
Overall Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Dairy
Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
Reserve Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.