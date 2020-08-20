DAIRY SHOW RESULTS

Senior Showmanship

(15-18 Year Olds as of January 1)

1st — Sami Graber, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

2nd — Allison Bickel, Ridge Kids

3rd — Brooke Bostelman, Marion Express

4th — Sarah Graber, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Intermediate Showmanship

(12-14 Year Olds as of January 1)

1st — Lani Rosebrook, Marion Express

2nd — Mason Bickel, Ridge Kids

Junior Showmanship

( 9-12 Year Olds as of January 1)

1st — Grahm Rosebrook, Marion Express

2nd — Azlyn Pagan, County Line Livestock

3rd — Carston Hoops, Marion Express

4th — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

5th — Jake Bostelman, Marion Express

Beginner Showmanship

(Age 8 or 9 and in 3rd grade and first year in project)

1st — Ryder Rosebrook, Marion Express

2nd — Payton Sell, Ridge Kids

Holstein Showmanship — Allison Bickel, Ridge Kids

Best Fitted Dairy Animal — Lani Rosebrook, Marion Express

HOLSTEINS

Junior Heifer Calf

1st — Payton Sell, Ridge Kids

2nd — Jake Bostelman, Marion Express

3rd — Carston Hoops, Marion Express

4th — MaKenna Bickel, Ridge Kids

5th — Ryder Rosebrook, Marion Express

Intermediate Heifer Calf

1st — Lanie Rosebrook, Marion Express

2nd — Bailey Sonnenberg, Holgate Hustlers

Intermediate Yearling Heifer

1st — Grahm Rosebrook, Marion Express

2nd — Mason Bickel, Ridge Kids

Senior Yearling Heifer

1st — Allison Bickel, Ridge Kids

Champion/Reserve Junior Holstein Female

Champion — Payton Sell, Ridge Kids

Reserve Champion — Lanie Rosebrook, Marion Express

JERSEYS

Junior Heifer Calf

1st — Azlyn Pagan, County Line Livestock

Intermediate Heifer Calf

1st — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

Junior Heifer Yearling

1st — Sami Graber, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

2nd — Sarah Graber, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors

Champion/Reserve Junior Jersey Female

Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

Reserve Champion — Azlyn Pagan, County Line Livestock

 GUERNSEY

Summer Yearling Heifer

1st — Renee Bok, County Line

Champion/Reserve Junior Guernsey Female

Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

Overall Champion/Reserve Champion Junior Dairy Female

Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

Reserve Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

AYRSHIRE

Champion Senior Ayrshire Female — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

JERSEY

2-Year-Old Cow

1st — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

2nd — Brooke Bostelman, Marion Express

Champion Senior Jersey Female — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

GUERNSEY

Champion Senior Guernsey Female — Renee Bok, County Line

Overall Champion/Reserve Champion Senior Dairy Female 

Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

Reserve Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

Overall Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Dairy

Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

Reserve Champion — Renee Bok, County Line Livestock

