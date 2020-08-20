BEEF SHOW RESULTS
Senior Showmanship
(15-18 Year Olds as of Jan. 1)
1st — Collin Fedderke, Okolona Buckeyes
2nd — Zach Moehrman, Maumee Valley 4-H’ers
3rd — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock
4th — Logan Maassel, County Line Livestock
Intermediate Showmanship
(12-14 Year Olds as of Jan. 1)
1st — Tucker Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
2nd — Hannah Millikan, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Landon Bockelman, Freedom Royal Farmers
4th — Noah Tietje, Marion Express
5th — Claudia Long, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Junior Showmanship
(4th grade and in 2nd year of the project) 9-11 Year Olds as of Jan. 1)
1st — Kora Schroeder, Marion Express
2nd — Sawyer Bockelman, Freedom Royal Farmers
3rd — Piper Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
4th — Nathan Sattler, County Line Livestock
5th — Grady VonDeylen, Town & Country 4-H’ers
Beginner Showmanship
(Age 8 or 9 in 3rd Grade and first year in project)
1st — Ava Baker, Town & Country 4-H’ers
2nd — Anika Rosebrock, Freedom Royal Farmers
3rd — Michael Gerken, Okolona Buckeyes
4th — Ty Morrison, Okolona Buckeyes
5th — Aiden Gerken, Marion Express
ANGUS
Junior Heifer Calf
1st — Connor Plassman, Ridge Kids
Senior Heifer Calf
1st — Sarah Millikan, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
2nd — Hannah Tietje, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Junior Yearling
1st — Sawyer Bockelman, Freedom Royal Farmers
Summer Yearling Heifer
1st — Hannah Tietje
*Champion/Reserve Champion Female — Angus
Champion — Sawyer Bokelman, Freedom Royal Farmers
Reserve Champion — Sarah Millikan, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
*Champion/Reserve Champion Female - Chianina
Tucker Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
*Champion/Reserve Champion Female – Maine
Payton Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
*Champion/Reserve Champion Female – Hereford
Piper Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Shorthorn
Junior Yearling Heifer Calf
1st — Kora Schroeder, Marion Express
Cow and Calf
1st — Kora Schroeder, Marion Express
*Champion/Reserve Champion Female - Shorthorn
Champion — Kora Schroeder, Marion Express
Reserve Champion — Kora Schroeder, Marion Express
*Champion/Reserve Champion Female – Simmental
Collin Fedderke, Okolona Buckeyes
Crossbred
Junior Heifer Calf
Audrey Honeck, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Junior Yearling Heifer Calf
1st — Piper Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
2nd — Noah Tietje, Marion Express
3rd — Colten Barnhisel, Marion Express
*Champion/Reserve Champion Female – Crossbred
Champion — Piper Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Reserve Champion — Noah Tietje, Marion Express
Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Overall Female
Grand Champion — Collin Fedderke, Okolona Buckeyes
Reserve Grand Champion — Tucker Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
Dairy Beef Feeders
Class #1
1st — Blake Vandenberghe, Ridge Kids
2nd — Cason Readshaw, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Reese Wilhelm, Holgate Hustlers
4th — Gavin Eagleson, Marion Express
Class #2
1st — Jaden Bishop, Marion Express
2nd — Colton Wilhelm, Holgate Hustlers
3rd — Cale Readshaw, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
4th — Blake Vandenberghe, Ridge Kids
Class #3
1st — Carston Hoops, Marion Express
2nd — Anika Rosebrock, Freedom Royal Farmers
3rd — Jake Bostelman, Marion Express
Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Dairy Beef Feeder
Grand Champion — Carston Hoops, Marion Express
Reserve Grand Champion — Jaden Bishop, Marion Express
Beef Feeders
Class #1
1st — Addison Tietje, Marion Express
2nd — Claudia Long, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Nathan Sattler, County Line Livestock
4th — Ty Morrison, Okolona Buckeyes
5th — Paige Hill, HC Hoofbeats
Class #2
1st — Ava Baker, Town & Country
2nd — Claudia Long, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Macy Eicher, Town & Country
4th — Aiden Gerken, Marion Express
5th — Zach Moehrman, Maumee Valley
Class #3
1st — Michael Gerken, Okolona Buckeyes
2nd — Kinze Kinder, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Zach Moehrman, Maumee Valley
4th — Payton Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
5th — Grady VonDeylen, Town & Country
Class #4
1st — Jaden Bishop, Marion Express
2nd — Gavin Eagleson, Marion Express
3rd — Tucker Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
4th — Addison Franz, Freedom Royal Farmers
Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Beef Feeder
Grand Champion — Ava Baker, Town & Country
Reserve Grand Champion — Michael Gerken, Okolona Buckeyes
Grand Champion/Reserve Dairy Beef Steer
Grand Champion — Zach Hastedt, Marion Express
Reserve Grand — Jake Bostelman, Marion Express
Market Beef Steers
Class 1:
1st — Ava Baker, Town & Country
2nd — Alexis Johnson, Town & Country
3rd — Macy Eicher, Town & Country
4th — Kylie Myer, Town & Country
Class 2:
1st — Brook Tietje, Marion Express
2nd — Zach Moehrman, Maumee Valley
3rd — Zach Moehrman, Maumee Valley
4th — Blake Chamberlain, Freedom Royal Farmers
Class 3:
1st — Drew Helmke, County Line
2nd — Cole Plassman, Ridge Kids
3rd — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock
4th — Grady VonDeylen, Town & Country
Class 4:
1st — Aiden Helmke, County Line Livestock
2nd — Hannah Millikan, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock
3rd — Colton Helmke, County Line
4th — Nick Helmke, County Line
Class 5:
1st — Logan Maassel, County Line Livestock
2nd — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock
3rd — Kora Schroeder, Marion Express
4th — Blake Chamberlain, Freedom Royal Farmers
5th — Spencer Meyer, HC Sharp Shooters
Grand Champion/Reserve Market Steer
Grand Champion — Logan Maassel, County Line Livestock
Reserve Grand Champion — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock
Champion Henry County Bred & Fed Market Steer
Champion — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock
Reserve Champion — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock
Champion Rate of Gain
Champion — Jaden Bishop, Marion Express
