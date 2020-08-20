BEEF SHOW RESULTS

Senior Showmanship

(15-18 Year Olds as of Jan. 1)

1st — Collin Fedderke, Okolona Buckeyes

2nd — Zach Moehrman, Maumee Valley 4-H’ers

3rd — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock

4th —  Logan Maassel, County Line Livestock

Intermediate Showmanship

(12-14 Year Olds as of Jan. 1)

1st — Tucker Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

2nd — Hannah Millikan, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Landon Bockelman, Freedom Royal Farmers

4th — Noah Tietje, Marion Express

5th — Claudia Long, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Junior Showmanship

(4th grade and in 2nd year of the project) 9-11 Year Olds as of Jan. 1)

1st — Kora Schroeder, Marion Express

2nd — Sawyer Bockelman, Freedom Royal Farmers

3rd — Piper Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

4th — Nathan Sattler, County Line Livestock

5th — Grady VonDeylen, Town & Country 4-H’ers

Beginner Showmanship

(Age 8 or 9 in 3rd Grade and first year in project)

1st — Ava Baker, Town & Country 4-H’ers

2nd — Anika Rosebrock, Freedom Royal Farmers

3rd — Michael Gerken, Okolona Buckeyes

4th — Ty Morrison, Okolona Buckeyes

5th — Aiden Gerken, Marion Express

ANGUS

Junior Heifer Calf

1st — Connor Plassman, Ridge Kids

Senior Heifer Calf

1st — Sarah Millikan, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

2nd — Hannah Tietje, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Junior Yearling

1st — Sawyer Bockelman, Freedom Royal Farmers

Summer Yearling Heifer

1st — Hannah Tietje

*Champion/Reserve Champion Female — Angus

Champion — Sawyer Bokelman, Freedom Royal Farmers

Reserve Champion — Sarah Millikan, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

*Champion/Reserve Champion Female - Chianina

Tucker Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

*Champion/Reserve Champion Female – Maine

Payton Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

*Champion/Reserve Champion Female – Hereford

Piper Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Shorthorn

Junior Yearling Heifer Calf

1st — Kora Schroeder, Marion Express

Cow and Calf

1st — Kora Schroeder, Marion Express

*Champion/Reserve Champion Female - Shorthorn

Champion — Kora Schroeder, Marion Express

Reserve Champion — Kora Schroeder, Marion Express

*Champion/Reserve Champion Female – Simmental

Collin Fedderke, Okolona Buckeyes

Crossbred

Junior Heifer Calf

Audrey Honeck, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Junior Yearling Heifer Calf

1st — Piper Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

2nd — Noah Tietje, Marion Express

3rd — Colten Barnhisel, Marion Express

*Champion/Reserve Champion Female – Crossbred

Champion — Piper Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Reserve Champion — Noah Tietje, Marion Express

Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Overall Female

Grand Champion — Collin Fedderke, Okolona Buckeyes

Reserve Grand Champion — Tucker Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

Dairy Beef Feeders

Class #1

1st — Blake Vandenberghe, Ridge Kids

2nd — Cason Readshaw, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Reese Wilhelm, Holgate Hustlers

4th — Gavin Eagleson, Marion Express

Class #2

1st — Jaden Bishop, Marion Express

2nd — Colton Wilhelm, Holgate Hustlers

3rd — Cale Readshaw, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

4th — Blake Vandenberghe, Ridge Kids

Class #3

1st — Carston Hoops, Marion Express

2nd — Anika Rosebrock, Freedom Royal Farmers

3rd — Jake Bostelman, Marion Express

Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Dairy Beef Feeder

Grand Champion — Carston Hoops, Marion Express

Reserve Grand Champion — Jaden Bishop, Marion Express

Beef Feeders

Class #1

1st — Addison Tietje, Marion Express

2nd — Claudia Long, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Nathan Sattler, County Line Livestock

4th — Ty Morrison, Okolona Buckeyes

5th — Paige Hill, HC Hoofbeats

Class #2

1st — Ava Baker, Town & Country

2nd — Claudia Long, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Macy Eicher, Town & Country

4th — Aiden Gerken, Marion Express

5th — Zach Moehrman, Maumee Valley

Class #3

1st — Michael Gerken, Okolona Buckeyes

2nd — Kinze Kinder, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Zach Moehrman, Maumee Valley

4th — Payton Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

5th — Grady VonDeylen, Town & Country

Class #4

1st — Jaden Bishop, Marion Express

2nd — Gavin Eagleson, Marion Express

3rd — Tucker Shepard, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

4th — Addison Franz, Freedom Royal Farmers

Grand Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Beef Feeder

Grand Champion — Ava Baker, Town & Country

Reserve Grand Champion — Michael Gerken, Okolona Buckeyes

Grand Champion/Reserve Dairy Beef Steer

Grand Champion — Zach Hastedt, Marion Express

Reserve Grand — Jake Bostelman, Marion Express

Market Beef Steers

Class 1:

1st  — Ava Baker, Town & Country

2nd — Alexis Johnson, Town & Country

3rd — Macy Eicher, Town & Country

4th — Kylie Myer, Town & Country

Class 2:

1st — Brook Tietje, Marion Express

2nd — Zach Moehrman, Maumee Valley

3rd — Zach Moehrman, Maumee Valley

4th — Blake Chamberlain, Freedom Royal Farmers

Class 3:

1st — Drew Helmke, County Line

2nd — Cole Plassman, Ridge Kids

3rd — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock

4th — Grady VonDeylen, Town & Country

Class 4:

1st — Aiden Helmke, County Line Livestock

2nd — Hannah Millikan, Grelton Bluebirds & Prize Livestock

3rd — Colton Helmke, County Line

4th — Nick Helmke, County Line

Class 5:

1st — Logan Maassel, County Line Livestock

2nd — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock

3rd — Kora Schroeder, Marion Express

4th — Blake Chamberlain, Freedom Royal Farmers

5th — Spencer Meyer, HC Sharp Shooters

Grand Champion/Reserve Market Steer

Grand Champion — Logan Maassel, County Line Livestock

Reserve Grand Champion — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock

Champion Henry County Bred & Fed Market Steer

Champion — MaKenna Helmke, County Line Livestock

Reserve Champion — Drew Helmke, County Line Livestock

Champion Rate of Gain

Champion — Jaden Bishop, Marion Express

