Winners of the 2021 Henry County Junior Fair swine show were, front row, from left: Emma Gerencser, reserve grand champion middleweight barrow, grand champion Henry County born and raised, grand champion breeding gilt, Landon Elchinger, grand champion middleweight market gilt, grand champion middleweight market barrow, grand champion overall market hog, third overall market hog, grand champion junior showman; Kinsey Kinder, reserve grand champion market hog, grand champion heavyweight barrow, reserve grand champion lightweight gilt, reserve grand champion junior showmanship, outstanding livestock exhibitor; Lydia Carpenter, reserve grand champion intermediate showmanship, reserve grand champion lightweight market gilt; Tate Henry, reserve grand champion beginner showmanship. Back row, from left: Morgan Gerenscer, grand champion beginner showmanship, third place breeding gilt overall, reserve grand champion market barrow; Jonah Wenzinger, reserve grand champion breeding gilt; Cody McDougle, reserve grand champion Henry County born and raised, reserve grand champion lightweight market barrow, outstanding livestock project exhibitor senior division; Tyler McDougle, grand champion lightweight market barrow, grand champion intermediate showmanship, outstanding intermediate project exhibitor; Blake Miller, third place showmanship, grand champion heavyweight market gilt, grand champion heavyweight gilt, first place in market gilt class; Kaelyn Kinnan, grand champion, senior showmanship.
