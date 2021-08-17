HC Sheep winners

Winners of the 2021 Henry County Junior Fair sheep show include, front row, from left: Nathan Sattler, reserve grand champion market lamb, grand champion intermediate showmanship; Colton Helmke, reserve grand champion overall ewe, reserve grand champion Henry County born and raised, reserve champion junior showmanship; Lauren Sattler, grand champion market lamb, grand champion overall ewe, grand champion senior showmanship; Janelle Sattler, grand champion Henry County born and raised. Back row, Isaac Wiemken, second place outstanding livestock exhibitor, reserve grand champion essay lamb; and Abbi Rohrs, grand champion junior showmanship.
