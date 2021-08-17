HC Rabbit Showmanship
Photo courtesy of Harriet Keith

Showmanship winners at the 2021 Henry County Junior Fair rabbit show include, front row, from left: Lexie Miller, reserve champion, junior showmanship; Isabel Lymanstall, reserve champion, beginner showmanship. Back row, from left, Karlie Gubernath, reserve champion, intermediate showmanship; Kenzie Gubernath, champion, junior showmanship; Tyler Wiemken, reserve champion, senior showmanship; and Anna Susser, champion, beginner showmanship.

