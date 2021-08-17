Winners of the 2021 Henry County Junior Fair rabbit show included, from left, front row: Kamryn Chaffee, grand champion senior showmanship, grand champion breeding rabbit and outstanding livestock exhibitor; Madison Prigge, grand champion doe and litter; Gage Markins, reserve grand champion meat pen of three rabbits. Back row, from left: CJ Helberg, grand champion single roaster market rabbit, reserve champion mini lop; Aubrey Pennington, reserve grand champion breeding rabbit; and Peyton Naveau, reserve grand champion market rabbit single roaster.
